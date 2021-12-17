Christos & The Violet Crown Release Debut Blues, R&B, Jazz & Rock Infused EP





Christos is a London-based electric guitarist and composer from Athens - hence The Violet Crown. His debut EP is a fluid, often politically charged collection living in the spaces between a variety of genres. All the songs are guided by his unique, mercurial, horn-like guitar lines; while Olina's warm, bluesy melismas and lush vocal arrangements complete the atmospheric yet emphatic nature of the tracks.

The



No More, deals with the bleak realities facing so many: wars, racism, immigration camps and the pandemic, in the midst of a system unable to protect its people.



Move Over reflects on the disparity between the effort and sacrifices of the working people and the lack of credit and wealth they have accrued throughout the centuries as a result of their toils. It's a call for justice and equality.



On, Goodbyes, Olina delivers a passionate lament on the loss of a loved one.



The four songs mark a stunning introduction to a major compositional and instrumental talent, and an enthralling vocalist: coherent, affecting and musically bewitching. They wear the crown.



Christos has performed and recorded extensively with bands such as Dr Schwamp, Ta Mére, Blue Soup and Told Americans at international, UK festivals and venues for over a decade. He is also an active music performance researcher. He has a doctorate from Guildhall School of



Olina is a London-based singer/songwriter from Greece. After finishing her studies in Marine Biology she moved to London in 2019 to attend the

smarturl.it/ChristosVioletCrown

youtu.be/weqC8aYje0Q

christosandthevioletcrown.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The debut EP from guitarist extraordinaire Christos and vocalist Olina Bakali, features a 21st Century Blues sound that draws influences from R&B, Hip Hop, Jazz and Rock. Released November 26th 2021: https://smarturl.it/ChristosVioletCrownChristos is a London-based electric guitarist and composer from Athens - hence The Violet Crown. His debut EP is a fluid, often politically charged collection living in the spaces between a variety of genres. All the songs are guided by his unique, mercurial, horn-like guitar lines; while Olina's warm, bluesy melismas and lush vocal arrangements complete the atmospheric yet emphatic nature of the tracks.The Black Is On is a bold, insistent lead-off which focuses on the musician's struggles and internal conflicts, it's accompanied by a striking video - https://youtu.be/weqC8aYje0QNo More, deals with the bleak realities facing so many: wars, racism, immigration camps and the pandemic, in the midst of a system unable to protect its people.Move Over reflects on the disparity between the effort and sacrifices of the working people and the lack of credit and wealth they have accrued throughout the centuries as a result of their toils. It's a call for justice and equality.On, Goodbyes, Olina delivers a passionate lament on the loss of a loved one.The four songs mark a stunning introduction to a major compositional and instrumental talent, and an enthralling vocalist: coherent, affecting and musically bewitching. They wear the crown.Christos has performed and recorded extensively with bands such as Dr Schwamp, Ta Mére, Blue Soup and Told Americans at international, UK festivals and venues for over a decade. He is also an active music performance researcher. He has a doctorate from Guildhall School of Music and Drama. The title of his PhD thesis is - 'Developing new expressive techniques for the electric guitar with the use of the Ebow, inspired by the sound of the free jazz saxophone.'Olina is a London-based singer/songwriter from Greece. After finishing her studies in Marine Biology she moved to London in 2019 to attend the Institute of Contemporary Music Performance and take her first steps in the music industry. Her sound is influenced by artists such as Phoebe Bridgers and Billie Eilish, and is characterised by the rawness of her lyrics married to melodic harmonies. In 2020 she released her 5-track debut EP "For E.". She's currently working on her second EP as well as various collaborations, while also studying for an MSc in Forensic Science.smarturl.it/ChristosVioletCrownyoutu.be/weqC8aYje0Qchristosandthevioletcrown.com



