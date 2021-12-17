Rock Drummer, Richard Ficarelli, Adds A Strong Tiktok Debut To His Record Of Social Media Fame And Success





Now living in Nashville, Richard collaborates with various artists and groups who build the foundation of the city's vibrant rock, pop & alternative scene. Similar to many social media influencers, he devotes time each day to staying engaged with his fan base and his efforts are paying off. When Richard joined the popular platform, TikTok, he knew it would be a great way for him to cultivate a brand new audience through the means of short-form videos while providing the flexibility to explore new aspects of his passion for music and entertainment respectively. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Richard Ficarelli is an independent drummer with a substantial social media following. Though he is only 28 years old, Richard has released several viral videos to his impressive fan bases on platforms such as YouTube and Instagram. Only a short time after joining TikTok in 2021, he has already gained tens of thousands of followers and has comfortably surpassed the 1,000,000 'Likes' milestone.Richard's career began at a young age. He launched his YouTube channel in 2010, where he published drum covers such as Hey Monday's "How You Love Me Now." Today, his channel has over 160,000 subscribers. During his late teenage years & early twenties, he toured and collaborated with a variety of YouTube musical pioneers such as Dave Days, Nice Peter, DeStorm Power, Tyler Ward, and many others.Richard's success with his YouTube channel paved the way for him to appear on his first nationwide tour, The DigiTour 2011. During the tour, Richard collaborated with several of YouTube's most famous artists both on and offstage. The 2011 DigiTour, sponsored by YouTube, was the first ever occurrence of this type of event. On April 8, 2011, the 27-city tour began with a multi-camera live stream from the Google Headquarters in Mountain View, California.Richard went on to form a band whose fan base was secured largely online, and they subsequently released their own records and toured North America as King The Kid (2012-2014).Now living in Nashville, Richard collaborates with various artists and groups who build the foundation of the city's vibrant rock, pop & alternative scene. Similar to many social media influencers, he devotes time each day to staying engaged with his fan base and his efforts are paying off. When Richard joined the popular platform, TikTok, he knew it would be a great way for him to cultivate a brand new audience through the means of short-form videos while providing the flexibility to explore new aspects of his passion for music and entertainment respectively.



