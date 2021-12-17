Kooly Bros & Lil Scrappy Team Up For "11:11" Music Video





What happens when one fuses the melodic choruses of pop music with the power and intention of rap flows? Well, the Kooly Bros have coined the term #PopHop to define their genre-bending music style. Originally hailing from Switzerland and now in Atlanta, brothers G Fresh and Sanders Kooly have created a name for themselves in the industry by taking everything we love about pop and hip-hop and fusing it into one. The electric duo have found themselves at the epicenter of Atlanta's music scene and captured the attention of thousands of listeners across the globe. The Kooly Bros even secured a feature from Young Thug in their smash hit "Drunk Mess," pushing them even further into the mainstream spotlight. From mastering lyricism to nailing their creative direction, the Kooly Bros are ready to make a name for themselves.Take a toast to the good life in the Kooly Bros latest hit " 11:11 ". The easy-going, feel-good anthem is about the years spent dreaming of better days and finally being able to embrace achieving them. G Fresh's uplifting vocals make up the infectious chorus, while Lil Scrappy (one of the stars of Love & Hip-Hop in Atlanta) and Sanders Kooly bring elaborate wordplay that captures the essence of celebration. The music video follows the theme of being young, with the artists kicking back with friends in the studio and partying it up poolside. It's also full of small miracles by leading character J.C. that often go overlooked - but are totally integral to keeping the party going. The song is easy on the ears and sets the perfect vibe for any gathering, whether it's with your closest friends or ordering bottle service at the club. Welcome to good energy and new beginnings with " 11:11 ".




