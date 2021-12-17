Pauli The PSM, Recent Music Director On Harry Styles' Tour, Announces Eclectic, Space & Astrology Inspired LP Offair: The Power Of Your Subconscious Mind Vol 1: Space, Out Jan 7





The album also features gospel artist Liz Vice, artist and member of Harry Styles' band Ny Oh, Berlin-based musician Yaffra, British alt-soul musician Tawiah and French composer Anne Chmelewsky. Pre-save OFFAIR: The Power of your Subconscious Mind Vol 1: SPACE HERE.

Listen to focus tracks OPHIUCHUS (feat. Tawiah) and SAGITTARIUS (feat. Anne Chmelewsky) here: https://offairrecords.lnk.tt/PauliThePSM



Pauli The PSM, also known as Pauli Lovejoy, was born to Jamaican parents with Senegalese heritage in London, England and is currently residing in Los Angeles, CA. A longtime drummer for Sampha and Gorillaz, he is recognized as one of the "Top 100 Drummers in the World." The multi-hyphenate has also served as music director for FKA Twigs, Jamie xx and Harry Styles. He is also credited as the music director and composer for the YouTube Original



OFFAIR Records is a joint venture between Universal



OFFAIR: The Power of your Subconscious Mind Vol 1: SPACE Tracklisting:

1. CAPRICORN (feat. Liz Vice)

2. AQUARIUS

3. PISCES

4. ARIES

5. TAURUS (feat. Ny Oh)

6. GEMINI

7. CANCER (feat. Yaffra)

8. LEO (feat. Jean-François Clervoy)

9. VIRGO (feat. Ron Garan)

10. LIBRA

11. SCORPIO

12. OPHIUCHUS (feat. Tawiah)

13. SAGITTARIUS (feat. Anne Chmelewsky)



Upcoming Listening Events:

Ahead of the album release, OFFAIR and Pauli The PSM will be holding a series of special events including a Winter Solstice performance Under The Stars near Joshua Tree, California, and spatial sound listening experiences in San Francisco and New York. More info and RSVP at OFFAIR.CO/SHOWS.



Dec 21 - Yucca Valley, CA @ Tumbleweed Sanctuary (A Floating series performance)

Jan 5 - San Francisco, CA @ Envelop SF

