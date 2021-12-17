Vijay Iyer Trio Brings Uneasy - A 2021 Best Album (Pitchfork, NPR, Boston Globe & More) - To Village Vanguard For 6-Night Run January 25-30





Iyer also contributed to several notable album releases in 2021: he composed the 20-minute title piece on Imani Wind's album Bruits, nominated for a Best Chamber



Uneasy has been celebrated by the NY Times, New Yorker, Wall Street Journal and New York Magazine. The album earned a Pitchfork Best New



For more Uneasy praise, read below and watch this short video: https://vimeo.com/626875302/f6023ab3a9

"Sorey, Oh, and Iyer negotiate complex parameters of rhythm and harmony with the soaring precision of raptors on the wing" - Pitchfork, Best New

"Iyer could be the poster boy for twenty-first-century jazz...a triumph of small-group interchange and fertile invention" - The New Yorker

"Subtle yet powerful...this album's greatest strengths speak less of the past and more about how these three musicians, acting as equal players, create together in the present" - Wall Street Journal

"Extraordinary...reaffirming his status as one of the most creative figures in improvised music" -

"Could be the definitive political work of this year...It evokes the highest ideals of creative music: not just taking turns but using one's own to spur another's" - Jazz Times

"One of the best albums of the year so far" - Spectrum Culture

"A lithe range of motion and resplendent clarity, in the style of well-schooled jazz musicians, while stoking a kind of writhing internal tension. Crucial to that balance is [the trio's] ability to connect with each other in real time, almost telepathically" - The New York Times, feature



Vijay Iyer 2022 live events:

# = Two shows on this date.



*Saturday, December 18 - Jazz Gallery, New York, NY - Vijay Iyer, Henry Threadgill and Dafnis Prieto

*Tuesday, January 25 - The Village Vanguard, New York, NY - Vijay Iyer Trio, Vijay Iyer,

*Wednesday, January 26 - The Village Vanguard, New York, NY - Vijay Iyer Trio, Vijay Iyer,

*Thursday, January 27 - The Village Vanguard, New York, NY - Vijay Iyer Trio, Vijay Iyer,

*Friday, January 28 - The Village Vanguard, New York, NY - Vijay Iyer Trio, Vijay Iyer,

*Saturday, January 29 - The Village Vanguard, New York, NY - Vijay Iyer Trio, Vijay Iyer,

*Sunday, January 30 - The Village Vanguard, New York, NY - Vijay Iyer Trio, Vijay Iyer,

*Thursday, February 24 - Argyros Performing Arts Center, Ketchum, ID - Vijay Iyer and Jennifer Kohn

*Friday, February 25 - Argyros Performing Arts Center, Ketchum, ID - Vijay Iyer and Jennifer Kohn

#*Saturday, February 26 - Argyros Performing Arts Center, Ketchum, ID - Vijay Iyer and Jennifer Kohn

*Friday, March 11 - Teatro Golden, Palermo, Italy - Vijay Iyer and

*Sunday, March 13 - deSingel, Antwerp, Belgium - Vijay Iyer Trio, Vijay Iyer,

#*Friday, April 8 - Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club, Portsmouth, NH - Vijay Iyer Trio, Vijay Iyer, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On the heels of his widely celebrated Vijay Iyer Trio album Uneasy and Best Albums of 2021 list selections from Pitchfork, NPR, Boston Globe and others, Vijay Iyer will be performing a 6-night run at the Village Vanguard January 25-30 with the Uneasy trio: Iyer on piano with Linda May Han Oh on bass and Tyshawn Sorey on drums. This will be just the second time that the trio has performed in NYC since January 2020. They just wrapped a successful run of Europe in November and Iyer has been performing in NYC this month including at the Armory last weekend with longtime collaborator Arooj Aftab and at the Jazz Gallery this Friday and Saturday. See below for his current 2022 live schedule which includes additional trio dates in the U.S. and Europe.Iyer also contributed to several notable album releases in 2021: he composed the 20-minute title piece on Imani Wind's album Bruits, nominated for a Best Chamber Music / Small Ensemble Performance GRAMMY. He contributed a piece called "For Violin Alone" to Jennifer Koh's album Alone Together, nominated for Best ClassicaI Instrumental Solo. The album is a collection of short pieces by a few dozen composers, all written in the first few months of the pandemic. He also contributed "Equal Night" to Matt Haimovitz's solo compendium Primavera I - The Wind.Uneasy has been celebrated by the NY Times, New Yorker, Wall Street Journal and New York Magazine. The album earned a Pitchfork Best New Music designation (8.6) and Iyer's 4th Downbeat cover story in just 6 years, and led to interviews on an array of key podcasts including Switched On Popand Object of Sound, and far beyond. Iyer also composed a new piece of music for the final episode of NPR Morning Edition's Song Project series. In September the Vijay Iyer Trio performed at Le Poisson Rouge in NYC and filmed a live session of 3 songs for WNYC's long-running Soundcheck series. He recently released this this video for "Touba," filmed during the Uneasy recording sessions: https://youtu.be/AHw1xt6X2eEFor more Uneasy praise, read below and watch this short video: https://vimeo.com/626875302/f6023ab3a9"Sorey, Oh, and Iyer negotiate complex parameters of rhythm and harmony with the soaring precision of raptors on the wing" - Pitchfork, Best New Music (8.6)"Iyer could be the poster boy for twenty-first-century jazz...a triumph of small-group interchange and fertile invention" - The New Yorker"Subtle yet powerful...this album's greatest strengths speak less of the past and more about how these three musicians, acting as equal players, create together in the present" - Wall Street Journal"Extraordinary...reaffirming his status as one of the most creative figures in improvised music" - Boston Globe"Could be the definitive political work of this year...It evokes the highest ideals of creative music: not just taking turns but using one's own to spur another's" - Jazz Times"One of the best albums of the year so far" - Spectrum Culture"A lithe range of motion and resplendent clarity, in the style of well-schooled jazz musicians, while stoking a kind of writhing internal tension. Crucial to that balance is [the trio's] ability to connect with each other in real time, almost telepathically" - The New York Times, featureVijay Iyer 2022 live events:# = Two shows on this date.*Saturday, December 18 - Jazz Gallery, New York, NY - Vijay Iyer, Henry Threadgill and Dafnis Prieto*Tuesday, January 25 - The Village Vanguard, New York, NY - Vijay Iyer Trio, Vijay Iyer, Linda May Han Oh and Tyshawn Sorey*Wednesday, January 26 - The Village Vanguard, New York, NY - Vijay Iyer Trio, Vijay Iyer, Linda May Han Oh and Tyshawn Sorey*Thursday, January 27 - The Village Vanguard, New York, NY - Vijay Iyer Trio, Vijay Iyer, Linda May Han Oh and Tyshawn Sorey*Friday, January 28 - The Village Vanguard, New York, NY - Vijay Iyer Trio, Vijay Iyer, Linda May Han Oh and Tyshawn Sorey*Saturday, January 29 - The Village Vanguard, New York, NY - Vijay Iyer Trio, Vijay Iyer, Linda May Han Oh and Tyshawn Sorey*Sunday, January 30 - The Village Vanguard, New York, NY - Vijay Iyer Trio, Vijay Iyer, Linda May Han Oh and Tyshawn Sorey*Thursday, February 24 - Argyros Performing Arts Center, Ketchum, ID - Vijay Iyer and Jennifer Kohn*Friday, February 25 - Argyros Performing Arts Center, Ketchum, ID - Vijay Iyer and Jennifer Kohn#*Saturday, February 26 - Argyros Performing Arts Center, Ketchum, ID - Vijay Iyer and Jennifer Kohn*Friday, March 11 - Teatro Golden, Palermo, Italy - Vijay Iyer and Linda May Han Oh*Sunday, March 13 - deSingel, Antwerp, Belgium - Vijay Iyer Trio, Vijay Iyer, Linda May Han Oh and Tyshawn Sorey#*Friday, April 8 - Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club, Portsmouth, NH - Vijay Iyer Trio, Vijay Iyer, Linda May Han Oh and Tyshawn Sorey.



