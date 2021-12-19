Paul Van Dyk - Wishful Thinking

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After months of isolation and only the digital world to connect through with family, friends and fans, PvD is finally back with brand new music. More alive and direct then ever, yet covered in new, beautiful soundwaves.



Together with progressive house talent Kolonie, Paul van Dyk created 'Wishful Thinking'. A song so intense and moving, it's like a breath of fresh air coming up from a deep dive in the sea. The intensity of PvD's iconic audio architectural blueprint paired with Kolonie's groovy progressiveness create a piece of music which hits your sweet spot over and over again.

Secretly premiered at Transmission Festival Prague and EDC Las Vegas, 'Wishful Thinking' was one of those ID's everyone was buzzing about.



The single is served in three ways. The original pairs an angelic, incredibly catchy melody with cool progressive vibes, so crisp and clean, you can almost hear the first snowflakes falling from the sky. The PvD Club Mix meanwhile takes no prisoners - a trance fan pleaser start to finish. The full energy, drive and emotion that you expect from something out of the PvD kitchen. This mix will kill it on the dancefloors of Paul's current US Tour (more info below).

The third mix is an outlook into the future - an NFT-only release. Yes, you heard that right: an EXCLUSIVE NFT MIX. Keep your eyes and ears sharp for more info coming soon.



Ladies and Gentlemen, we're delighted to bring you Paul van Dyk & Kolonie's 'Wishful Thinking'. Play it loud for best effect! Available to stream here: https://open.spotify.com/album/5YTXKZxQ0bW36exfrsz8Af

