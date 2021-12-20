

bbno$ & Diplo Release 'Edamame (ft. Rich Brian) Diplo Remix' is available here: https://amzn.to/3mgxxH1



Following the global success of the 'Edamame' ft. Rich Brian, which has amassed over 153m streams across DSPs, reached #78 on the Spotify Global Top 200 Chart, trended on both TikTok and Shazam with 505k+ creations and over 1.4m Shazams, as well as being championed by both Capital FM and BBC R1's Jack Saunders as his 'Tune of The Week'; bbno$ is back with a huge house remix of 'edamame' by Grammy award-winning DJ and producer Diplo. This hypnotic new remix sees Diplo transform the up-tempo and bouncy original into a club-ready house anthem. While bbno$ and Rich Brian's deftly delivered vocals remain forefront, Diplo flips the production on its head adding a propulsive beat, echoed refrains, and pulsating bassline to create a whole new sonic atmosphere for the track.



'edamame' was the second single lifted from bbno$'s brilliant sixth studio album 'eat ya veggies', which has now amassed over 1 billion cumulative streams globally across all DSPs. The 12-track album features previous singles 'yoga' with Rebecca Black, 'i remember', 'wussup' as well as hit collaboration 'edamame' with 88Rising's Rich Brian. A genre-blending nostalgia trip, the album sees guest features from Night Lovell, Rebecca



After selling out shows all across North America, bbno$ will bring his EAT YA VEGGIES! Tour to the UK and

Full tour dates are below and tickets can be purchased here: https://bbnomula.com/tour/



UK/EU TOUR DATES 2022

19 Feb 2022 Stockholm - Fryshuset

20 Feb 2022 Copenhagen - Lille Vega

21 Feb 2022 Oslo -- Parkteatret - SOLD OUT

23 Feb 2022 Warsaw - Klub Hybrydy

24 Feb 2022 Berlin - Gretchen

26 Feb 2022 Vienna - Grelle Forelle

27 Feb 2022 Munich - Muffatwerk - SOLD OUT

28 Feb 2022 Milan - Santeria Social Club

02 Mar 2022 Barcelona - Sala Razzmatazz 2

03 Mar 2022 Madrid - Sala Caracol

05 Mar 2022 Zurich - Komplex 457

06 Mar 2022 Amsterdam -- Paradiso Noord - SOLD OUT

07 Mar 2022 Antwerp -- Trix Club

09 Mar 2022 Amsterdam -- Paradiso Noord - SOLD OUT

10 Mar 2022 Cologne - Gebaude 9 - SOLD OUT

12 Mar 2022 Paris -- La Maroquinerie

14 Mar 2022 Birmingham - O2 Institute

15 Mar 2022 Glasgow - King Tuts Wah Wah Hut - SOLD OUT

16 Mar 2022 Dublin - The Academy - SOLD OUT

17 Mar 2022 Dublin - The Academy - SOLD OUT

21 Mar 2022 London - O2 Forum Kentish Town

22 Mar 2022 Manchester - Manchester Academy



bbno$ has become a case study in how to succeed as an independent artist. The sheer success accumulated by the young artist is evidenced by the fact that bbno$'s tracks have now been streamed more than 2.4 billion times. He has amassed more than 1.5 million TikTok followers, and over one million Instagram followers, and his tracks have been used in over 10 million TikTok videos which have been watched a total of 2 billion+ times. He has since sold-out headline tours in North America, China, and Europe.



