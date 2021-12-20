Fletcher Shares Nostalgic Visual For Dreamy Single "Cherry" Ft. Hayley Kiyoko



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The fast-rising singer/songwriter FLETCHER continues her triumphant run with the premiere of the dazzling and high-drama aesthetic video for " Cherry "- her widely acclaimed recent single featuring trailblazing pop star Hayley Kiyoko.Co-directed with frequent collaborator Kristen Jan Wong (a photographer/director known for her work with Charli XCX and Snoh Aalegra), the video for " Cherry " opens on FLETCHER and Hayley leaning against a vintage car, gorgeously captured in the dreamy haze of an '80s home movie. In the crushed-out track's first verse, FLETCHER joins the object of her affection in a series of carefree vignettes: making cupcakes, strumming guitars in bed, playfully posing for photos. Then, in the second verse, the very same woman replicates those exact scenes with Hayley. With its glamorously retro aesthetic and whirlwind of images (heart-shaped boxes of candy, sticker-covered flip phones, wildly covetable cherry-print pants), the visual for " Cherry " ends on a brilliant twist as FLETCHER and Hayley discover the truth about their shared paramour.Since premiering last month, " Cherry " has earned massive praise from the likes of Consequence (who called it a "heady piece of bouncing pop pastiche"), CLASH (who called the track "playfully seductive"), Billboard (who hailed " Cherry " as "a masterful, seductive pop hit"), and MTV (who dubbed it "the cherry on top of a banner year for sapphic singer-songwriters"). The song's smash success is just one of many recent wins for FLETCHER: along with landing on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list for 2022 she immediately sold out her forthcoming headlining tour of North America (a long-awaited 22-date run that will treat fans to their first-ever live experience of hits like "Undrunk," the gold-certified "Bitter," and other tracks from FLETCHER's highly lauded EP THE S(EX) TAPES).Co-written by FLETCHER, Hayley, and Mary Weitz (Normani, Remi Wolf), " Cherry " serves as a prequel to FLETCHER's groundbreaking single "girls girls girls" (an October release cementing her status as one of her generation's most fascinating queer icons). "It's the curiosity you have about someone before you're intimate with them and kind of wondering what it would be like," FLETCHER reveals in discussing the inspiration behind "Cherry."Praised by leading outlets like TIME, Wonderland, Harper's Bazaar, Interview Magazine, GQ, The Guardian, and more, FLETCHER hails from Asbury Park, New Jersey, where she cultivated her passion for music and her unforgettably candid storytelling. After graduating from NYU's famed Clive Davis Institute for Recorded Music, FLETCHER carved out a distinct space for herself in pop music, and in 2019 released her debut EP you ruined new york city for me via Capitol Records. The widely lauded EP features her breakthrough hit "Undrunk," a track that spent several weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, scored the #1 spot on Spotify's Viral Chart, emerged as the fastest-rising song at pop radio from a new artist in the past five years, and earned FLETCHER a nomination for iHeartRadio's Best New Pop Artist. Over the years, FLETCHER has sold out several headline tours and landed impressive slots at Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Life is Beautiful, and other major festivals. Released in September 2020, FLETCHER's EP THE S(EX) TAPES hit No. 1 on iTunes across all genres and drew acclaim from outlets like Teen Vogue, SPIN, PAPER, and many others. An unfiltered look into FLETCHER's world, the EP is a collection of magnetic and moody pop songs about feeling like you've found your forever person before you find yourself and, as a result, needing to uncover the parts of you that remain unknown. The EP's gold-certified lead single " Bitter " has now surpassed 175 million global streams. FLETCHER was also recently nominated for a 2021 GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist. One of her latest tracks, "Last Laugh" is available now on the soundtrack to the Academy Award-winning film Promising Young Woman. To date, FLETCHER's television performances include "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "TODAY" and "Ellen." Hayley Kiyoko has become one of the most celebrated pop artists since releasing 2018's landmark debut album EXPECTATIONS, which — according to Rolling Stone — placed her "at the forefront of an unapologetically queer pop movement." In #20GAYTEEN, Kiyoko was nominated for two VMAs, where she performed "Curious" and won Push Artist Of The Year. Since her 2015 debut, Hayley has amassed over 890 million global streams and over 2.2 million YouTube subscribers, accrued over 766 million lifetime YouTube views, and sold out numerous venues across the country and abroad on her previous headline tours. Lauded as one of "The 21st Century's Most Influential Women Musicians" by NPR, among other milestones, Hayley continues to impact and inspire her community. Through her honest storytelling and lyricism, she encourages hope as her resounding message, as showcased on her collection of songs, I'M TOO SENSITIVE FOR THIS SHIT, which arrived in early 2020. Earlier this year, Hayley launched her gender-inclusive fragrance HUE, available to order at huebyhayley.com. This past summer, the trailblazing pop star ushered in a new era with her powerful anthem of self-reliance, "Found My Friends," and kicked off Pride month with the romantically hopeful single "Chance." Both songs are available now alongside self-directed music videos shot on 16mm film.



