Inspiring Soundtracks Taken From Video Games

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) At some point or another, you have lost yourself in a video game. But what makes the experience more engaging and absorbing is a great soundtrack. Undoubtedly, video game soundtracks have evolved since their inception to the present day as the music grew more elaborate.

Soundtracks capture your senses, and they can be said to be as essential as the gameplay. They make you get lost in the world of whichever kind you are playing- saving princesses while on an adventure, exploring a dungeon, killing zombies, solving puzzles, and more.

In this article, we look at inspiring video game soundtracks to take you to a different dimension and offer you the escapism you look for.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Every practical moment of Animal Crossing bears its beauty. As your villager goes about everyday tasks, there are calming melodies for every hour that passes by. Making small talk with your neighbours and activities such as pulling out weeds and fossil digging are made better by the music in the game. The music is a mash-up of relaxing jazz and light calypso, and its intensity changes as you keep pace with this world. The guitar-playing dog's tune, an inspiration by Kazumi Tokata, is truly delightful.

Monument Valley

This three-dimensional structured game tends not to behave logically, and the quest takes style with a series of puzzles. The soundtrack was done by electronic musicians who made the music fit well with the ambiance of shimmering drones, detached breezes, and birdsong. It fuses excellently and seamlessly with the sounds in the game. Tapping triggers chimes and harp plucks, and the castle tower spins with a deep bass rumble. It is filled with contemplation and invites listeners to take a moment to slow down and imagine things differently in a virtual realm.

The Sims

Jerry Martin outdid himself on The Sims soundtrack. Like the game itself, it is calming and relatable to human experiences. The jazz instrumentals curated for the Build mode are what you need to meditate. They made the construction of the drywall and swimming pool very domestic and, most importantly, peaceful. The tone of the Buy Mode was also composed relative to the carefree purchases of self-flushing toilets flat-screen TVs.

The soundtrack drove key points home, such as the values critiqued in the game. For example, if you purchased a stereo, it would play goofy Sim-like replicas from different genres like Latin jazz and Country music. The Sims soundtrack would be a perfect fit for a Zillow fantasy browse.

Celeste

Anyone who played Celeste found it challenging, gameplay-wise and in its subject matter. You climbed a mountain as an analogy for dealing with depression, anxiety, and panic attacks.However, the fantastic soundtrack that perfectly kept up with the game's tone eased the challenging physical and psychological expedition. It played a role in background music and made a unique design for the sound.

As you closely followed the events, the soundtrack made you feel like you were meant for the game and stuck with you all along. It blended the game's mood perfectly, and the First Steps gave a hopeful tune to make it a source of inspiration. Even as you went on with the challenging journey, songs like Reflection offered you deep and systematic music.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2

This game reflected that skateboarding and punk rock were perfect combos. It set an upbeat tone and a fusion of ska earworms, pop, and punk for audiences with popularity beyond gameplay. The game incorporates tunes from popular bands like the Dead Kennedys, Suicide Machines, and the Vandals to make a pure soundtrack that you can have on for hours. Supermannotably features a very catchy and upbeat soundtrack that will keep you pumped and stomping your feet as you take on tasks. You can never get upset with this one.

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Every gamer out there can mention their Final Fantasy game in the middle of their sleep. However, Final Fantasy VII will always remain a fan favorite. The original PS1 game's soundtrack is commendable, but the recent remake is better. The remakes are updates to the iconic tunes by Nobuo Uematsu, the composer. They feature complete orchestration and various genre remixes. They do not lose the spirit of the initial compositions, which creates a richer and absorbing listening experience.

Resident Evil 1

This initial creation was accredited as a definition of surviving the horror genre. The series had many sequels, and because of its popularity, films displayed their features. It had excellent storytelling with an atmosphere that you could only handle courageously. The soundtrack matched all these features and stuck with players to date.

The abrupt changes and sounds make you stay at the edge of your seat due to their significant impact. This soundtrack is what you need to raise your heartbeat and get fired up as you free yourself from an army of undead or challenging situations.

Mario Series

The Mario franchise is arguably top among the most iconic video game soundtracks. This creation by Nintendo has found its way into touching gamers' hearts, and we believe it will continue to do so even for upcoming generations. The soundtrack is sophisticated and infectious, and most gamers cannot forget it.

Once the plumber hears it, they immediately set their mind ready to conquer the quest. The arpeggio that plays after the effort of trying to complete a level and hitting the flagpole's top is indeed an indicator of triumph and is a nostalgic sound for many.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

The Legend of Zelda is an iconic franchise that very few gaming franchises can only match. For sure, a lot of its popularity came with its memorable music. Zelda's soundtracks are great, but Ocarina of Time is a winner. It features a magical musical instrument and has most players memorising most of the songs written by Kuji Kondo. The music is excellent to help you keep moving, whether you are assembling spreadsheets, delving into a dark dungeon, or exploring a perilous forest.

Journey

Austin Wintory put a lot of effort into coming up with Journey's soundtrack. He worked on this incredible soundtrack for three years, and his dedication and hard work indeed paid off. It was nominated for a Grammy Award. He intended to make Journey a massive cello concerto with instruments representing the rest of the world. That is why he chose Tina Guo to be the soundtrack's central cellist.

As you went on mountain climbing, the cello emerged from the orchestra to signify the completion of your journey. As you met with other players, new instruments were added to offer you an uplifting spirit.

Final Thoughts

Soundtracks give life to gaming characters and make the setting feel authentic. An inspiring theme tune immortalises a character or location to become engrained in a player's head. We have highlighted some of the electrifying recent and classic ones to get you to a better place. These soundtracks thrive beyond the context of gameplay. Today, downloading ROM games of some of the classic titles mentioned will allow you to catch their evocative soundtracks. You will enjoy a powerful listening experience with a perfect and uplifting background.