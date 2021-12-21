Dave Nominated For Four BRIT Awards





Spending two weeks at number one (the only other Brit to exceed this feat being Adele), We're All Alone in This Together was the biggest selling rap album in over a decade and the best selling album of Q3 of this year, spending 11 weeks in the top 10. It's also been a hit amongst critics, landing on multiple albums of the year for 2021; the NME called it "a stunning album that lives up to its predecessor" and



2021 also saw Dave's triumphant return to the stage. He headlined Parklife Festival to a crowd of over 85,000, experience that is certain to prepare him for a blockbuster 2022. Dave will be the youngest ever solo headliner at Reading & Leeds and his upcoming world tour has sold an incredible 200,000 tickets so far - full list of dates below.



Full Tour Dates - 2022:



UK & Europe:

15th Feb - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

17th Feb - Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

18th Feb - Bournemouth, International Centre

19th Feb - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

21st Feb - London, The O2

22nd Feb - London, The O2

24th Feb - Manchester, AO Arena

25th Feb - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

26th Feb - Leeds, First Direct Arena

27th Feb - Newcastle, Utilita Arena

1st March - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

3rd March - Dublin, 3Arena

21st March - Oslo, Sentrum Scene

24th March - Amsterdam, AFAS Live

25th March - Copenhagen, Forum

26th March - Berlin, Columbiahalle

28th March - Stockholm, Fallan

30th March - Paris, Le Trianon



U.S.A & Canada:

26th April - San Francisco, The Warfield

27th April - Vancouver, Commodore Ballroom

29th April - Chicago, Riviera Theatre

1st May - Washington DC, The Fillmore

3rd May - Brooklyn, Brooklyn Steel

4th May - New York, Irving Plaza

5th May - New York, Irving Plaza

6th May - Boston, House of Blues

8th May - Atlanta, Variety Playhouse

10th May - Montreal,

12th May - Toronto, History

13th May - Toronto, Rebel

15th May - Philadelphia, TLA

17th May - Houston, Warehouse Live

18th May - Dallas, Trees

20th May - Denver, Cervantes

21st May - Seattle, Showbox

22nd May - Vancouver, Vogue Theatre



Praise for We're All Alone In This Together

"A masterpiece of pain, identity and powerful honesty" - Evening Standard, 5*

"stunning sequel lives up to his debut" - NME, 5*

"Literate, wise, and emotionally devastating, 'We're All Alone In This Together' places Dave at the absolute pinnacle of British music." - CLASH, 9/10

"an eerie, anguished triumph" - The Guardian, 4*

"We're All Alone In This Together is accomplished, deeply measured art." - iNews, 4*

"There will no doubt be essays upon essays written about this album" - Complex UK

"The Best Rapper In Britain Right Now" - GIGWISE, 10*

"Setting such a high bar on your debut can be a poisoned chalice but Dave weathers the storm with his astute penmanship, impeccable musical taste and cool, collected delivery." - DIY, 4.5*

"Dave's sophomore is just the thought-provoking, attention-grabbing hour you'd expect" - The Top40-Charts.com

