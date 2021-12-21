Dave Nominated For Four BRIT Awards

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Dave has been nominated for a raft of accolades at next year's BRIT Awards, off of the back of the huge critical and commercial success of his second album We're All Alone In This Together. Dave is up for: Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act, and Song of the Year (for 'Clash' featuring Stormzy).
Spending two weeks at number one (the only other Brit to exceed this feat being Adele), We're All Alone in This Together was the biggest selling rap album in over a decade and the best selling album of Q3 of this year, spending 11 weeks in the top 10. It's also been a hit amongst critics, landing on multiple albums of the year for 2021; the NME called it "a stunning album that lives up to its predecessor" and Clash
echoed this sentiment calling it "a wonderful, inspired experience." Across his debut album, 2018's lauded Psychodrama, and WAAIT, Dave now boasts 3 billion streams and 1 million album sales worldwide.
2021 also saw Dave's triumphant return to the stage. He headlined Parklife Festival to a crowd of over 85,000, experience that is certain to prepare him for a blockbuster 2022. Dave will be the youngest ever solo headliner at Reading & Leeds and his upcoming world tour has sold an incredible 200,000 tickets so far - full list of dates below.
Full Tour Dates - 2022:
UK & Europe:
15th Feb - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
17th Feb - Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
18th Feb - Bournemouth, International Centre
19th Feb - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
21st Feb - London, The O2
22nd Feb - London, The O2
24th Feb - Manchester, AO Arena
25th Feb - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
26th Feb - Leeds, First Direct Arena
27th Feb - Newcastle, Utilita Arena
1st March - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
3rd March - Dublin, 3Arena
21st March - Oslo, Sentrum Scene
24th March - Amsterdam, AFAS Live
25th March - Copenhagen, Forum
26th March - Berlin, Columbiahalle
28th March - Stockholm, Fallan
30th March - Paris, Le Trianon
U.S.A & Canada:
26th April - San Francisco, The Warfield
27th April - Vancouver, Commodore Ballroom
29th April - Chicago, Riviera Theatre
1st May - Washington DC, The Fillmore
3rd May - Brooklyn, Brooklyn Steel
4th May - New York, Irving Plaza
5th May - New York, Irving Plaza
6th May - Boston, House of Blues
8th May - Atlanta, Variety Playhouse
10th May - Montreal, Corona
Theatre
12th May - Toronto, History
13th May - Toronto, Rebel
15th May - Philadelphia, TLA
17th May - Houston, Warehouse Live
18th May - Dallas, Trees
20th May - Denver, Cervantes
21st May - Seattle, Showbox
22nd May - Vancouver, Vogue Theatre
Praise for We're All Alone In This Together
"A masterpiece of pain, identity and powerful honesty" - Evening Standard, 5*
"stunning sequel lives up to his debut" - NME, 5*
"Literate, wise, and emotionally devastating, 'We're All Alone In This Together' places Dave at the absolute pinnacle of British music." - CLASH, 9/10
"an eerie, anguished triumph" - The Guardian, 4*
"We're All Alone In This Together is accomplished, deeply measured art." - iNews, 4*
"There will no doubt be essays upon essays written about this album" - Complex UK
"The Best Rapper In Britain Right Now" - GIGWISE, 10*
"Setting such a high bar on your debut can be a poisoned chalice but Dave weathers the storm with his astute penmanship, impeccable musical taste and cool, collected delivery." - DIY, 4.5*
"Dave's sophomore is just the thought-provoking, attention-grabbing hour you'd expect" - The Top40-Charts.com
"exceeds expectation with this introspective and well-nurtured project" - Mixtape Madness