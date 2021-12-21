Taylor Swift's Momentum Continues

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following their historic releases, Taylor Swift's Red (Taylor's Version) and Fearless (Taylor's Version) show no signs of slowing down with total consumption of each album moving over 2 Million album equivalents globally. Since its release, Red (Taylor's Version) has moved over 1 Million album equivalents in the U.S. alone, with Fearless (Taylor's Version) on track to do the same this month.



Named the "No.1 Greatest Pop Star of 2021" by Billboard, Taylor caused a global media storm with the release of Red (Taylor's Version) last month. Red (Taylor's Version) marked Taylor's 10th album to move over 1 Million album equivalents globally during its release week, adding a brilliant new chapter to her legacy. The release saw Taylor becoming the first and only artist to simultaneously debut atop the Billboard 200 and Billboard Hot 100 chart three times, and in less than 16 months! It also sent 26 songs from its release onto the Billboard Hot 100, setting a new record for the most simultaneously charted Hot 100 entries among women.



The album maintains Spotify's biggest opening day streams of all-time for a female with over 90 Million, a record previously held by Taylor herself, becoming Taylor's fifth consecutive album to exceed 50 Million Spotify streams in 24 hours.



What's more, it continues to hold the largest vinyl album sales week since tracking first began in 1991 with 114k sold, surpassing the last record that was also set by Taylor in 2021 with folklore's sister album, evermore. To date, over 200k vinyl albums of Red (Taylor's Version) have been sold in a little over a month.



Red (Taylor's Version) boasts a staggering 30 songs, including nine previously unreleased tracks - "Better Man (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)," "Nothing New (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)" [feat. Phoebe Bridgers], "Babe (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)," "Message in a Bottle (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)," "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)" [feat. Chris Stapleton], "Forever Winter (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)," "Run (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)" [feat. Ed Sheeran], "The Very First Night (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)," and "All Too Well (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)" [10 Minute Version].



