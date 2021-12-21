Rockabye Baby! Announces 2022 Album Lineup: Britney Spears, J. Balvin, Blake Shelton, And More Set To Join 100+ Strong Catalog





P.S. Not a baby? Not a parent? Not a problem. We won't tell if you listen on your own... New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rockabye Baby!, the biggest lullaby series in the world, has announced its 2022 album lineup! Since 2006, the series has released more than 100 albums and has garnered more than 2 billion streams. It's done this by transforming the music of artists ranging from Snoop Dogg and Selena to Beyoncé and Bowie, turning their biggest hits into twinkling, glockenspiel-ed instrumentals ready for baby and parent alike. All the while, Rockabye has earned praise from Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, Pitchfork, Stereogum, Vice, and NPR Music (who called the series "…fully realized and deftly orchestrated") along the way.This year, Rockabye Baby! will take on its widest variety of artists and genres yet, from contemporary Latin pop and rap-funk to pop-punk, country, and hard rock. Whether you're celebrating the success of #FreeBritney, Travis Barker's engagement, Blake & Gwen's continued happiness, or finally nailing your baby's nighttime routine, there's a Rockabye Baby! album for you this year.Check out the preliminary release schedule below:February - Rockabye Baby Lullaby Renditions of Blake SheltonMarch - Rockabye Baby Lullaby Renditions of SiaApril (Record Store Day) - Rockabye Baby Lullaby Renditions of Marvin Gaye (Vinyl Release)May - Rockabye Baby Lullaby Renditions of J. BalvinJuly - Rockabye Baby Lullaby Renditions of Linkin Park September - Rockabye Baby Lullaby Renditions of Britney SpearsOctober - Rockabye Baby Lullaby Renditions of OutkastNovember (Black Friday RSD) - Rockabye Baby Lullaby Renditions of blink-182 (Vinyl Release)Rockabye Baby is the world's leading lullaby brand! With over 100 releases to our name and over 2 billion streams since our humble beginnings, we continue to bring joy and rest to parents and babies the world over.Our independent, Los Angeles-based team of music lovers, parents, and creative individuals lovingly crafts instrumental lullaby renditions of your favorite artists. Some of our fan-favorites include: The Beatles, Marvin Gaye, Bob Marley, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Snoop Dogg, Coldplay, Queen, Led Zeppelin, Journey, Prince Eand Adele.With twinkling bells, childlike percussion and more, our instrumental lullabies bring your favorite songs to life in a whole new way, perfect for sharing your favorite music with your baby and easing sleepless nights. Think of us as a bridge connecting who you've always been with who you're becoming in your beautiful new life as a parent.P.S. Not a baby? Not a parent? Not a problem. We won't tell if you listen on your own...



