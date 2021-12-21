Maneskin Nominated For 2 Brit Awards



Columbia Records are proud to announce that global rock sensations, Måneskin have been nominated for two BRIT Awards…The awards will take place on Tuesday 8th February 2022.The band had this to say "We are overjoyed with the news that we have received our first BRIT nominations today. It has been such a phenomenal year for us, but one that we've been working toward from the moment we started playing together on the streets of Rome as teenagers. We want to say 'Grazie Mille' to our creative peers in the BRITs Voting Academy. And we gratefully thank and share this moment with our families and the people of Italy that have supported us from the start, and the legion of new fans that we have connected with across the world."This week also marks a great achievement for Måneskin as they reach 1 billion streams on Spotify for their widely acclaimed sophomore album "Teatro d'Ira - Vol. I", (released on 19th March 2021). The album has already achieved 6 Diamond, 133 Platinum and 34 Gold certifications globally and almost 4 billion streams across all platforms.It's been an incredible 6 months for Måneskin…in the summer they conquered the UK with their smash hits " I Wanna Be Your Slave " and " Beggin' ", becoming the first Italian band in history of music to crack the UK Top 10 Chart with two singles simultaneously. And when they put their new European tour on sale, all tickets sold out in the space of two hours! Other achievements this year include their MTV European Music Awards win for 'Best Rock', the first ever win for an Italian artist in an international category. Their triumph in the US has been just as impressive. Måneskin held two special concerts in New York and Los Angeles and were special guests at The Rolling Stones' concert in Las Vegas. They have also performed on prime TV shows, Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and did an outstanding performance of " Beggin' " at The American Music Awards. The band are also dominating the Rock charts and achieved the fastest rise to #1 in US Alternative Airplay by a new band in 24 years and remained at #1 for 10 weeks in a row at Alternative Radio.Måneskin (Danish for 'moonlight') are an Italian rock band composed of vocalist Damiano David, bassist Victoria de Angelis, guitarist Thomas Raggi, and drummer Ethan Torchio. Taking an unconventional route to success, this young 4-piece-band have fast become a global phenomenon and with these BRIT nominations they have 2022 firmly set within their sights…Forza ragazzi!




