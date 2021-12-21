Brothers Osborne Announce Deluxe Edition Of Their Grammy-Nominated Album Skeletons, Out January 21





"Headstone" is produced by Jay Joyce, while "Midnight Rider's Prayer" was recorded at John Osborne's home studio, co-produced by the duo, and with Willie Nelson's personal blessing uses elements of "On the Road Again." "Younger Me," also currently GRAMMY-nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, rounds out the Skeletons



Named to multiple end-of-year "best of" lists, including the all-genre Rolling Stone Best Songs of the Year and Billboard's 100 Best Songs of 2021, "Younger Me" also topped Billboard's Best Country Songs of 2021 list. The outlet declares, "The song serves as a beacon of hope for anyone whose early years are filled with doubt, fear, confusion, and just feeling different from those around them."

The reigning CMA Vocal Duo of the Year performed "Younger Me" at this year's CMA Awards and TJ prefaced the performance by sharing, "for many years I would watch this show, year after year, and I always thought how incredible it'd be and I'd dream of being here on this stage, and there were so many things that were so many hurdles for me. And I always truthfully felt like it would never be possible because of my sexuality to be here."



Skeletons

1. Lighten Up (John Osborne, TJ Osborne,

2. All Night (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Andrew DeRoberts)

3. All the Good Ones Are (TJ Osborne, Lee Miller and

4. I'm Not for Everyone (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Luke Dick and

5. Skeletons (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Andrew DeRoberts)

6. Back On The Bottle (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Hayes Carll)

7. High Note (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Casey Beathard and

8. Muskrat Greene (John Osborne)

9. Dead Man's Curve (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Lee Miller)

10. Make It a Good One (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Stephen Wilson Jr.)

11. Hatin' Somebody (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Casey Beathard)

12. Old Man's Boots (John Osborne)

13. Younger Me (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Kendell Marvel)

14. Headstone (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Kendell Marvel)

15. Midnight Rider's Prayer (Willie Nelson, John Osborne, TJ Osborne, and Paul Moak). New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Brothers Osborne announce the deluxe edition of their GRAMMY-nominated album Skeletons, releasing January 21. Scoring a nod for Best Country Album at the upcoming 64th GRAMMY Awards, the critically acclaimed project includes the new tracks "Headstone," "Midnight Rider's Prayer," and "Younger Me.""Headstone" is produced by Jay Joyce, while "Midnight Rider's Prayer" was recorded at John Osborne's home studio, co-produced by the duo, and with Willie Nelson's personal blessing uses elements of "On the Road Again." "Younger Me," also currently GRAMMY-nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, rounds out the Skeletons Deluxe tracklist.Named to multiple end-of-year "best of" lists, including the all-genre Rolling Stone Best Songs of the Year and Billboard's 100 Best Songs of 2021, "Younger Me" also topped Billboard's Best Country Songs of 2021 list. The outlet declares, "The song serves as a beacon of hope for anyone whose early years are filled with doubt, fear, confusion, and just feeling different from those around them."The reigning CMA Vocal Duo of the Year performed "Younger Me" at this year's CMA Awards and TJ prefaced the performance by sharing, "for many years I would watch this show, year after year, and I always thought how incredible it'd be and I'd dream of being here on this stage, and there were so many things that were so many hurdles for me. And I always truthfully felt like it would never be possible because of my sexuality to be here."Skeletons Deluxe Track List:1. Lighten Up (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk)2. All Night (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Andrew DeRoberts)3. All the Good Ones Are (TJ Osborne, Lee Miller and Craig Wiseman)4. I'm Not for Everyone (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby)5. Skeletons (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Andrew DeRoberts)6. Back On The Bottle (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Hayes Carll)7. High Note (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Casey Beathard and Dustin Christensen)8. Muskrat Greene (John Osborne)9. Dead Man's Curve (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Lee Miller)10. Make It a Good One (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Stephen Wilson Jr.)11. Hatin' Somebody (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Casey Beathard)12. Old Man's Boots (John Osborne)13. Younger Me (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Kendell Marvel)14. Headstone (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Kendell Marvel)15. Midnight Rider's Prayer (Willie Nelson, John Osborne, TJ Osborne, and Paul Moak).



