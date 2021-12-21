Mariah Carey Shares New 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' Lyric Video



This year, Carey celebrated the holidays by sharing a new Christmas special, Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues. The highly anticipated holiday special revealed the first and only performance of the multi-Grammy Award-winning global icon's new single, "Fall in Love at Christmas."



"Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues" also features an exclusive interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe and Carey, along with her 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, as they share favorite holiday moments, and Carey celebrates her beloved holiday classic, "All I Want For Christmas Is You," and Apple TV+'s perennial smash hit, "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mariah Carey has shared a new lyric video for her beloved Christmas song, " All I Want For Christmas Is You ".This year, Carey celebrated the holidays by sharing a new Christmas special, Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues. The highly anticipated holiday special revealed the first and only performance of the multi-Grammy Award-winning global icon's new single, "Fall in Love at Christmas." Mariah Carey is joined by Grammy-nominated worldwide artist Khalid and Grammy-winning legend Kirk Franklin, as they bring the spirit of Christmas to fans around the world. The Queen of Christmas will also ring in the holidays with a dazzling, new rendition of fan favorite, "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).""Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues" also features an exclusive interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe and Carey, along with her 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, as they share favorite holiday moments, and Carey celebrates her beloved holiday classic, "All I Want For Christmas Is You," and Apple TV+'s perennial smash hit, "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special."




