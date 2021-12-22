PnB Rock To Celebrate "2 Get You Thru The Rain" EP Release With Livestream Concert!





The album made an explosive chart debut upon its spring arrival, entering the Billboard 200 at #4, peaking at #1 on the Billboard Top Rap Albums chart (marking Rock's first top 10 album release and highest spot on the overall chart thus far) and 2 album singles (" New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Platinum rapper PnB Rock will celebrate the release of his "2 Get You Thru The Rain" EP with a BlackStream Live Network concert on Twitch, "Live At: The Fillmore." The EP contains 6 tracks, including the officially released viral TikTok hit "HIGH" with DJ Luke Nasty, and boasts features from Lil Baby and Young Thug. "HIGH" follows Rock's star-studded May release "Forever Never," which has racked up over 15M streams and 2M video views to date, and the introspective "Need Somebody."PnB Rock released his latest chart-topping album, 'TrapStar Turnt PopStar' in 2019, which included guest features from Lil Wayne, Quavo, Roddy Ricch, Diplo, Lil Durk, XXXTENTACION, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, and more. The album sky-rocketed straight to #1 with an impressive debut on Billboard's Top Rap Albums chart in 2019, features RIAA Gold-certified tracks "MIDDLE CHILD (feat. XXXTENTACION)" and "I Like Girls (feat. Lil Skies)," and has collected over 1 Billion Streams to date.PnB Rock swiftly became one of the leading voices of his generation. A self-described "problem child," he was kicked out of his mother's house at 15 and turned to selling drugs and squatting in abandoned homes to get by. At 19, he was sent to prison for violating probation. There he honed his vocal sound, recording tracks like "Fleek" that would end up on his 2014 debut mixtape RNB. When Rock was released in August 2015, an A&R from Atlantic Records immediately reached out and he signed.After releasing his debut mixtape, RnB 1, in 2014, PnB Rock went on to release a series of highly praised mixtapes, including 2017's RIAA Gold-certified GTTM: GOIN THRU THE MOTIONS, highlighted by the 3x Multi-Platinum certified "Selfish." 2017 concluded with the release of PnB Rock's debut LP, CATCH THESE VIBES, which made a top 20 debut on the Billboard 200. In 2016, Rolling Stone quickly took notice of the young star and dubbed him as one of the Top 10 New Artists You Need To Know and Rock was named among XXL Magazine's "XXL 2017 Freshmen Class." 2018 saw 2 single releases, "Nowadays" and "ABCD (Friend Zone)." Rock also earned an ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Music Award in 2018 for YFN Lucci's "Everyday We Lit (Feat. PnB Rock)."In 2019, PnB released his full-length debut album, 'TrapStar Turnt PopStar,' where he was joined by a stellar lineup of featured guests, including the Late XXXTentacion, Lil Wayne, Diplo, Quavo, Tory Lanez, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Lil Skies, Tee Grizzley, Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch and YoungBoy Never Broke Again - with production from such studio superstars as Diplo, Hitmaka, ProLogic, 7evn Thomas, OG Parker and many more.The album made an explosive chart debut upon its spring arrival, entering the Billboard 200 at #4, peaking at #1 on the Billboard Top Rap Albums chart (marking Rock's first top 10 album release and highest spot on the overall chart thus far) and 2 album singles (" I Like Girls " (feat. Lil Skies) and " Middle Child " ft. XXXTENTACION)) becoming RIAA Certified Gold. 2019 also saw chart-topping RIAA Gold collaboration "Cross Me (Ft. Chance the Rapper & PnB Rock)," #1 Urban smash "Leave Em Alone(Ft. City Girls + PnB Rock), and PnB's own trap pop instant classic, "FENDI (Ft. Nicki Minaj & Murda Beatz)," which served as the official theme song for the Italian luxury brand's recent FENDI Prints On x Nicki Minaj 127-piece capsule collection. He went on to release " Ordinary " featuring the late Pop Smoke in early 2020 and "Rose Gold" featuring the late King Von in early 2021, spending time in the studio cooking up his best yet for 2021.



