Metallica's 40th Anniversary Shows To Stream On-demand Exclusively On The Coda Collection

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Fans who missed Metallica's pair of 40th anniversary concerts this past weekend can enjoy rebroadcasts of both shows on-demand exclusively on The Coda Collection this Christmas Weekend in the U.S. and on Amazon Prime internationally.



The shows will be available to stream from Friday, December 24th at 9am PT /12pm ET / 5pm GMT / 2am JST through Monday, December 27th at 8:59pm PT / 11:59pm ET / 4:59am GMT / 1:59pm JST.

For information on how to stream both shows, click below:

https://codacollection.co/stories/metallica-40th-anniversary-live



Following the initial viewing period, both concerts will return to the The Coda Collection and Prime Video with enhanced bonus footage and additional exclusives as part of an extensive partnership between The Coda Collection and Metallica, which will include a full slate of concert films, documentaries, and additional content spanning the band's career arriving on the channel exclusively throughout 2022.



Additionally, fans can now stream the Metallica's "Cunning Stunts" and "Orgullo, Pasión, y Gloria: Tres Noches en la Ciudad de México" films exclusively on The Coda Collection here, with more titles to be announced next year.



