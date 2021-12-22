Chrissie Hynde Announces Holiday Livestream Event





The intimate process behind Standing In The Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chrissie Hynde has announced plans for a very special livestream holiday event. Filmed and recorded live at London's historic Royal Opera House, Chrissie Hynde & Co. Sing Bob Dylan & Other Songs premieres Sunday, December 26, at 3:00 PM (EST), with on-demand viewing available through Monday, January 3 at 2:59 AM (EST). Tickets for Chrissie Hynde & Co. Sing Bob Dylan & Other Songs are available via Veeps now.Chrissie Hynde & Co. Sing Bob Dylan & Other Songs will see Hynde performing songs from her acclaimed latest album, Standing In The Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan, alongside classics from Ray Davies, Charles Trenet, Hoagy Carmichael, and her own legendary catalog.Hynde is joined for the stripped-back, intimate performance by a crack combo comprising Pretenders guitarist James Walbourne, keyboardist Carwyn Ellis (Pretenders, Edwyn Collins), and Danny Williams (Black Grape, Peter Bruntnell) on upright bass.A brand new album of original Bob Dylan covers, Standing In The Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan is available now via BMG. The nine-track collection includes stunning new interpretations of such Dylan songs as "You're a Big Girl Now," "Love Minus Zero / No Limit," "Don't Fall Apart on Me Tonight," and "Every Grain of Sand," recorded last year during lockdown by Hynde and her longtime collaborator and Pretenders bandmate, James Walbourne.Standing In The Doorway was made almost exclusively via text message, with Walbourne recording initial musical ideas on his phone and then sending it off to Hynde to add her vocal. The new versions were then mixed by multiple GRAMMY® Award-winning producer/engineer/mixer Tchad Blake (The Black Keys, Fiona Apple) before originally premiering via The Pretenders' official YouTube channel.The intimate process behind Standing In The Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan is captured in Tomorrow Is A Long Time, a new documentary by International Emmy® Award-winning filmmakers Michael Nunn and Billy Trevitt (Romeo & Juliet: Beyond Words, BalletBoyz). The acclaimed film had its long-awaited United Stated premiere earlier this month via AXS TV.



