Tone Ranger Releases Epic Single 'Wavelength'





From abandoned casino's to the red rock monuments of the Southwest, he plans to release 'Peaks and Valleys', a multi-volume collection accompanied by a world of experimental film and immersive performances.



Tone Ranger's music embodies the beauty of the desert - its sands, suns, stars, and oases. Combining classic Americana instrumentation (lap steel, mandolin, whistling) with house & ambient elements, he presents an expansive sound, reaching ecstatic peaks & deep sonic valleys.



Influenced by his lone journeys through vast Southwestern lands, Tone Ranger's music travels through realms of analog technology, vast deserts, empty highways and Red Rock canyons. Starting out in his 'Rolling Studio', a van decked out for recording, most of his work was composed living out in



Since releasing his debut eponymous EP in 2018 he's fast becoming one of the most in-demand live electronic acts emerging from the Southwest. A regular on the Meow Wolf stage, now playing at drive-ins throughout the US; Tone Ranger's show is expanding into an immersive audio-visual experience.



'Wavelength' is taken from Tone Ranger's current EP 'Follow The Sun'.

"Tone Ranger rises from the landscape as one of the most exciting artists emerging out of the American Southwest, bringing a hypnotic and fresh sound that is guaranteed to entrance listeners. Pushing the boundaries of genre and presentation in his quest to awaken people to the importance of the land, his journey resonates with artists globally who are trying to shift humanity's relationship to the natural world." EDM.com

"Tone Ranger's live performances are joyous & inviting affairs for fans of electronic and Western music alike. His deft playing of the lap steel while live-mixing proves a beguiling demonstration of virtuosity in multiple fields."

https://www.facebook.com/tonerangermusic

https://toneranger.bandcamp.com/releases New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Tone Ranger makes music that travels through the sonic realms of analog technologies, desert landscapes, empty highways and ancient forests out into the cosmos.From abandoned casino's to the red rock monuments of the Southwest, he plans to release 'Peaks and Valleys', a multi-volume collection accompanied by a world of experimental film and immersive performances.Tone Ranger's music embodies the beauty of the desert - its sands, suns, stars, and oases. Combining classic Americana instrumentation (lap steel, mandolin, whistling) with house & ambient elements, he presents an expansive sound, reaching ecstatic peaks & deep sonic valleys.Influenced by his lone journeys through vast Southwestern lands, Tone Ranger's music travels through realms of analog technology, vast deserts, empty highways and Red Rock canyons. Starting out in his 'Rolling Studio', a van decked out for recording, most of his work was composed living out in National Parks responding to the sounds of the land and collecting field recordings.Since releasing his debut eponymous EP in 2018 he's fast becoming one of the most in-demand live electronic acts emerging from the Southwest. A regular on the Meow Wolf stage, now playing at drive-ins throughout the US; Tone Ranger's show is expanding into an immersive audio-visual experience.'Wavelength' is taken from Tone Ranger's current EP 'Follow The Sun'."Tone Ranger rises from the landscape as one of the most exciting artists emerging out of the American Southwest, bringing a hypnotic and fresh sound that is guaranteed to entrance listeners. Pushing the boundaries of genre and presentation in his quest to awaken people to the importance of the land, his journey resonates with artists globally who are trying to shift humanity's relationship to the natural world." EDM.com"Tone Ranger's live performances are joyous & inviting affairs for fans of electronic and Western music alike. His deft playing of the lap steel while live-mixing proves a beguiling demonstration of virtuosity in multiple fields." Santa Fe Reporterhttps://www.facebook.com/tonerangermusichttps://toneranger.bandcamp.com/releases



