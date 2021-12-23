



soundcloud.com/blackholerecordings New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Having only last month supplied tranceland with the epically touching, Susana-sung (and ASOT Future Favourite'd!) 'I Matter To You', Richard Durand single-pushes on towards the release of his new LP.With the album primed for release early in the New Year, 'Give Your Heart A Home' - the next 'Reactivate' trailblazer - also represents a first-time pairing with HALIENE.With his production Richard gives the floor no cause for pause, burning it up at pace with a no-prisoners b-line and the most tenacious of kick-drums. From the assured confidence of its verse to its empathetic-through-euphoric chorus, tonally HALIENE's song arcs the full emotional range, serving yet another stunning example of her vocal abilities.From Amsterdam to the world, 'Give Your Heart A Home' by Richard Durand & HALIENE drops today (https://blackhole.lnk.to/giveheart). 'Reactivate', the album, arrives in early 2022.Tracklist:1. Richard Durand & HALIENE - Give Your Heart A Home (Original Mix)2. Richard Durand & HALIENE - Give Your Heart A Home (Extended Mix)richarddurand.cominstagram.com/djricharddurandsoundcloud.com/richard-durandfacebook.com/djricharddurandtwitter.com/richard_durandhaliene.cominstagram.com/halieneblackholerecordings.cominstagram.com/blackholerecordingsfacebook.com/blackholerecordingstwitter.com/BlackHoleRecsoundcloud.com/blackholerecordings



