News
Pop / Rock 23/12/2021

Richard Durand & Haliene - Give Your Heart A Home

Richard Durand & Haliene - Give Your Heart A Home
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Having only last month supplied tranceland with the epically touching, Susana-sung (and ASOT Future Favourite'd!) 'I Matter To You', Richard Durand single-pushes on towards the release of his new LP.

With the album primed for release early in the New Year, 'Give Your Heart A Home' - the next 'Reactivate' trailblazer - also represents a first-time pairing with HALIENE.

With his production Richard gives the floor no cause for pause, burning it up at pace with a no-prisoners b-line and the most tenacious of kick-drums. From the assured confidence of its verse to its empathetic-through-euphoric chorus, tonally HALIENE's song arcs the full emotional range, serving yet another stunning example of her vocal abilities.

From Amsterdam to the world, 'Give Your Heart A Home' by Richard Durand & HALIENE drops today (https://blackhole.lnk.to/giveheart). 'Reactivate', the album, arrives in early 2022.

Tracklist:
1. Richard Durand & HALIENE - Give Your Heart A Home (Original Mix)
2. Richard Durand & HALIENE - Give Your Heart A Home (Extended Mix)

