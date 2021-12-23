Ashley Park Sings 'Mon Soleil' On 'Emily In Paris 2' Soundtrack





Emily in Paris Season 2 full series soundtrack will be available on Friday, December 31 across digital platforms worldwide. The album from Milan Records, an imprint of Sony Masterworks, features tracks from Park, The Math Club, L'Epee, Kumisolo, Yndi, PLUM, Fred Nevche and more. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Get a first listen of Ashley Park singing "Mon Soleil," the debut single from the Emily in Paris Season 2 soundtrack. The track is the only original song written for the series and was written and produced by hitmaker Freddy Wexler (Ariana Grande, Kanye West), who worked closely with Park and award-winning show creator Darren Star. Mon Soleil " was co-produced by Parisi (Ed Sheeran) and recorded in Paris, London, and Los Angeles; it features local musicians and background vocals by guest star Kevin Dias, Wexler and Jordan Powers. The single release is tied to Season 2, which streams on Netflix starting today."When Darren approached me with the idea of an original song for Emily in Paris, I knew I wanted Freddy Wexler to write it," said Park. "The entire process was a labor of love from everybody involved and captures the essence of the storyline between Mindy and her bandmate, Benoit (beautifully portrayed by Guest Star, Kevin Dias), who writes the song for her."Park will sing three other tracks on the upcoming soundtrack, "Sympathique," "Falling Slowly," and "La Vie En Rose.""Paris has music built into its DNA-the sounds of the city beg you to fall in love," said Wexler. "With Darren's incredible storytelling and Ashley's brilliant performance, I hope that together we captured a bit of Parisian magic in this song.""We are so fortunate to have the amazingly talented Freddy Wexler write an original song for Emily in Paris," said Star. "'Mon Soleil' is a timeless song that perfectly captures the romantic vibe of the series."Now more entrenched in her life in Paris, in Season 2 of Emily in Paris, Emily's getting better at navigating the city but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life. After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbor and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work - which is getting more complicated by the day. In French class, she meets a fellow expat who both infuriates and intrigues her.Emily in Paris Season 2 full series soundtrack will be available on Friday, December 31 across digital platforms worldwide. The album from Milan Records, an imprint of Sony Masterworks, features tracks from Park, The Math Club, L'Epee, Kumisolo, Yndi, PLUM, Fred Nevche and more.



