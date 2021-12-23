Oceanhoarse Release Cover Of 'Only'





OCEANHOARSE released their critically acclaimed debut studio album Dead Reckoning on August 20th via Noble Demon. Featuring 13 tracks packed with crushing riffs, vocal harmonies and high voltage arrangements, Dead Reckoning shows a band willing to explore things in their very own style, instead of sticking to any kind of average formula.

Furthermore, to end this year with a bang, OCEANHOARSE invite you to join HOARSEFEST 2021, a festival currated by the band and taking place on December 26th in Helsinki. More information can be found at THIS LOCATION.



In honor of the 40th anniversary of iconic thrash metallers ANTHRAX, Finland's OCEANHOARSE have released a cover version of the band's classic "Only". Coming along as a lyric video and in the unmistakable & groove-laden style of OCEANHOARSE, this version should not only please die-hard fans.

Also, the band will be back on tour with Swedish progressive metal masters SOEN in September 2022.




