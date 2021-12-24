Jewel Performs Signature Hit "Hands" With Son Kase For The Masked Singer Holiday Special





Leading into the song,



In addition to Jewel's winning of "The Masked Singer," she has released a covers EP of material performed on the show, titled 'QUEEN OF HEARTS.' The EP features reimagined versions of songs by Édith Piaf, Lady Gaga, Bishop Briggs, Patsy Cline, SIA,



The EP follows the 25th anniversary reissue of her multi-platinum debut 'Pieces of You,' released in 2020.



'QUEEN OF HEARTS' Track Listing:

1) Born this Way - Originally performed by Lady Gaga

2) La Vie En Rose - Originally performed by Édith Piaf

3) River - Originally performed by Bishop Briggs

4) She's Got You - Originally performed by Patsy Cline

5) Bird Set Free - Originally performed by SIA

6) What's going on - Originally performed by Marvin Gaye

7) Firework - Originally performed by Katy Perry







Today,



TV's #1 entertainment show, THE MASKED SINGER, is an Emmy Award-nominated singing competition hosted by Nick Cannon, alongside clue-driven panelists Jenny McCarthy, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In a heartfelt holiday moment, Grammy-nominated artist Jewel shared a very special performance with her son Kase, as part of the two-hour festive event from "The Masked Singer," for which Jewel was crowned the winner of season 6 last week. In Kase's "Masked Singer" television debut with his mother, the two performed Jewel's signature hit single "Hands," harmonizing softly as Jewel played the acoustic guitar.Leading into the song, Jewel gave gratitude to her fans and explained why she chose " Hands " for the event. "It's been a pleasure being in your living room, so thank you for welcoming me into your hearts. I thought I'd sing a song to you that, to me, is the spirit of the holiday season and I thought I'd have my son sing it with me."In addition to Jewel's winning of "The Masked Singer," she has released a covers EP of material performed on the show, titled 'QUEEN OF HEARTS.' The EP features reimagined versions of songs by Édith Piaf, Lady Gaga, Bishop Briggs, Patsy Cline, SIA, Marvin Gaye and Katy Perry.The EP follows the 25th anniversary reissue of her multi-platinum debut 'Pieces of You,' released in 2020. Jewel is also set to release her first new studio album in seven years in early 2022. More details on the new album will be shared soon.'QUEEN OF HEARTS' Track Listing:1) Born this Way - Originally performed by Lady Gaga2) La Vie En Rose - Originally performed by Édith Piaf3) River - Originally performed by Bishop Briggs4) She's Got You - Originally performed by Patsy Cline5) Bird Set Free - Originally performed by SIA6) What's going on - Originally performed by Marvin Gaye7) Firework - Originally performed by Katy Perry Jewel went from a girl who grew up with no running water on an Alaskan homestead, to a homeless teenager in San Diego, to an award winning, multi-platinum recording artist who released one of the best-selling debuts of all time. Through her career Jewel has sold over 30 million albums worldwide and has earned 26 nominations for such awards as the GRAMMYs, American Music Awards, MTV Awards, VH1 Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and Country Music Awards, winning eight times. Jewel has been featured on the cover of TIME Magazine, Rolling Stone, has performed on Saturday Night Live, at the Super Bowl and the NBA Finals, for the Pope and the President of the United States. She is one of the few singer songwriters to top the chart in every genre she wrote for- Folk, Pop, Club, Country, Standards, Children's and Holiday music.Today, Jewel continues to be a leader in the conversation around mental health, helping people tackle the silent symptoms of COVID-19-anxiety, depression, and isolation-to build community and connection for those who need it most. For more than 18 years, Jewel's non-profit, the Inspiring Children Foundation has helped at-risk youth cope with the same silent symptoms we are now seeing throughout the pandemic. Growing up in Alaska where she was indoors for eight months out of the year, she knows about isolation. After moving out at 15 due to an abusive household and suffering from debilitating panic attacks, Jewel became homeless by the age of 18 and developed agoraphobia, the fear of leaving one's home, a condition that experts worry some people will develop in the post-COVID-19 era. Mental health has been a significant passion of hers since being a homeless teenager with little access to resources. During that time, she began to develop a set of tools to rewire her brain and create new emotional patterns that were later validated by neuroscientist and associate professor in psychiatry at Brown University, Dr. Judson Brewer. After learning meditation and discovering and innovating her own mindfulness practices, Jewel was able to heal symptoms of her depression and go from surviving to thriving. These are the same tools she uses to help at-risk youth through her charity and the same tools she is offering online for free. For more information, please visit www.InspiringChildren.org. To access Jewel's free online tools, please visit www.JewelNeverBroken.com.TV's #1 entertainment show, THE MASKED SINGER, is an Emmy Award-nominated singing competition hosted by Nick Cannon, alongside clue-driven panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke. The series features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head-to-toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. Celebrities who have performed on the show include T-Pain, LeAnn Rimes, Nick Lachey, Gladys Knight, Donny Osmond, Seal, Patti LaBelle, Drew Carey, Lil Wayne, Mickey Rourke, Rob Gronkowski, Wayne Brady, Dionne Warwick, Kermit The Frog, Caitlyn Jenner, Wiz Khalifa, Faith Evans, Toni Braxton, Katharine McPhee and many, many more! THE MASKED SINGER is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. James Breen, Craig Plestis, and Nick Cannon serve as executive producers. James Breen serves as showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp.



