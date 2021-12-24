Mandolin's 2021 Wrapped: Digital Integration Technology Makes Case For Live Music's Hybrid Future





Mandolin helps artists and venues create connections with fans and prosper through the music they produce. We intentionally push the boundaries of livestream, giving artists the right tools to create content, share it widely, and then better understand how fans engage. Mandolin gives artists the ability to build a digital strategy, all while giving fans unprecedented access to the artists they love. Mandolin Live+ digitally amplifies in-person shows; turning every live fan into a digital fan, opening up opportunities only available in the virtual realm, and helping artists deepen fan relationships through data. To learn more about how Mandolin is transforming the music industry through hybrid events, visit mandolin.com or Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mandolin, the music industry's leading digital fan engagement platform, has pioneered the music livestreaming industry since its 2020 founding, boasting top-tier technology developed by Silicon Valley veterans, prestigious partners, and blockbuster events. This year, Mandolin solidified its place in the concert industry as the go-to virtual platform, with milestones ranging from securing a $12M Series A funding round and acquiring indie livestreamer NoonChorus, to releasing a first-of-its-kind software specifically designed to digitally enhance hybrid events and exclusively livestreaming festivals such as Firefly, Telluride, RockyGrass, Desert Daze, and Pitchfork Music Festival London.Voted this year's Pollstar "Best Livestreaming Platform," in 2021, Mandolin also cemented its ability to thrive in a post-COVID concert industry. By focusing on technology that complements in-real-life events with digital components, and on offering clients lucrative fan data they couldn't get in a pre-livestream era, it proved itself one of the rare livestream companies with a "sound, longer-term view" (MIDiA's Mark Mulligan for Hypebot).Here are just a few things Mandolin accomplished in 2021:- Tibet House US Virtual Benefit Concert: Tibet House US partnered with Mandolin to host Annie Lennox, Cage The Elephant, Black Pumas, and more for the 34th Annual Tibet House US Virtual Benefit Concert. In a USA Todayarticle, the Tibet House organizers said they plan to continue hybrid with Mandolin for years to come due to the increased audience size.- Mandolin Live+ Studio: Mandolin is empowering clients with data through Mandolin Live+ Studio. Clients can use the real-time ticket and fan data to maximize event sales, develop future strategies and build robust fan profiles. Read more about Live+ Studio at Variety, and about how data will continue to benefit artists and fans in 2022 in the Wall Street Journal.- $12M Series A Funding Round: Mandolin closed a $12M funding round in June, with investors like Marc Benioff's TIME Ventures and VC firms such as 645 Ventures and Foundry Group. The investment will go toward developing new technology to further their hybrid fan engagement integrations.- Telluride and RockyGrass Festival: Mandolin's partnership with festivals like Telluride and RockyGrass brings in a new market of fans who would otherwise be unable to attend.- VIP Suite: A new extension of the Live+ experience, VIP:One and VIP:Party make it easier for artists and fans to engage with one another, providing new revenue and data opportunities for artists, as well as once-in-a-lifetime moments for fans around the world.- NoonChorus Acquisition: Mandolin's first acquisition, NoonChorus, is a go-to for indie acts such as Angel Olsen, Guided By Voices, Japanese Breakfast, and more, and has hosted over 650 shows and generated four million dollars in artist revenue.- Firefly Music Festival: Mandolin livestreamed Firefly Music Festival to over 100,000 fans for free, and provided on-site activations and VIP engagement opportunities for in-person attendees.- John Legend's Bigger Love Global Experience: The twelve-time GRAMMY award-winning artist streamed the Phoenix, AZ stop of his Bigger Love US tour through Mandolin, complementing his performance with an exclusive pre-show VIP:Party and wine tasting experience that included a Q&A session and intimate solo piano performance.- Desert Daze Revisited: Desert Daze, the iconic psych rock music festival, was held in-person in Lake Perris, CA - Desert Daze Revisited brought the experience home for two weeks, exclusively via Mandolin. The collaboration reimagined the 3-day musical event as a virtual concert series, with stunning multi-cam footage and exclusive behind-the-scenes content. Desert Daze Revisited was livestreamed across 6 nights of shows, with incredible performances each night, totaling 12 performances from artists including Toro Y Moi, Kamasi Washington, Tim Heidecker & Weyes Blood, Devendra Banhart & more.Mandolin helps artists and venues create connections with fans and prosper through the music they produce. We intentionally push the boundaries of livestream, giving artists the right tools to create content, share it widely, and then better understand how fans engage. Mandolin gives artists the ability to build a digital strategy, all while giving fans unprecedented access to the artists they love. Mandolin Live+ digitally amplifies in-person shows; turning every live fan into a digital fan, opening up opportunities only available in the virtual realm, and helping artists deepen fan relationships through data. To learn more about how Mandolin is transforming the music industry through hybrid events, visit mandolin.com or Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.



