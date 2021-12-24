We The Kingdom To Perform "Silent Night (Heavenly Peace)" On Fox & Friends This Friday, Dec. 24





Named Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year at this year's Dove Awards, We the Kingdom is comprised of brothers Ed Cash and Scott Cash, Ed's children Franni Rae Cash Cain and New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Tune-in to Fox & Friends (check local listings) this Friday (12.24) to see 2x GRAMMY-nominated We The Kingdom perform a special Christmas Eve rendition of "Silent Night (Heavenly Peace)."The song is featured on the band's 'A Family Christmas' EP (10.22 via Capitol Christian Music Group), which includes six festive tracks produced entirely by the group. Throughout the project, they are joined by Maverick City Music, Chris Tomlin, and Dante Bowe. Additionally, the " Silent Night " track is featured as part of the record-breaking film 'Christmas with The Chosen: The Messengers.'WHO: We The KingdomWHAT: Performing " Silent Night WHEN: Friday, December 24th (check local listings)WHERE: Fox & FriendsNamed Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year at this year's Dove Awards, We the Kingdom is comprised of brothers Ed Cash and Scott Cash, Ed's children Franni Rae Cash Cain and Martin Cash, and close family friend Andrew Bergthold, who all came together as musicians during a life-changing Young Life experience. Since making their debut in 2018, the group has garnered continuous praise, racking up more 300k social media followers and earning their very first RIAA-certified GOLD Single for 'Holy Water', the group's first No.1 hit, in just a few years as a commercial band.



