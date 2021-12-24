Sabina Rosegold Releases New Single "?awn"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sabina Rosegold is a Toronto based singer & songwriter known for her house music. Her new single released on Wednesday Dec 22nd, "Dawn" is inspired by a true story of a woman who survived a child sex trafficking ring. Sabina Rosegold wrote the song to raise awareness on the reality of the darker aspects in Canada. She hopes to motivate and inspire other musicians to speak about topics that are normally not mentioned.



Sabina Rosegold is an artist who has a passion to make a positive impact in the world through her music. She says "Music has been a great part of my healing journey" and she mentions that she has an album of empowering and healing music in the works for next year.



Sabina Rosegold previously released a single featuring Jasmee that hit over 1 million organic plays on Souncloud. Jasmee is an emerging music artist in hip hop, featured on the cover of "Disruptors" magazine for top 30 inspiring women to look out for in 2022. They both started the music journey independently and decided to fuse their different genres of music together to create a new sound of electronic and hip hop fusion for their song "Scissors". As they got great feedback on SoundCloud we hope they are working on more fusion music together.



