Nas Announces New Album 'Magic'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nas will be dropping a brand new album just in time for Christmas.The legendary rapper has announced a surprise project called Magic. The 9-track set, a collaborative effort with Hit-Boy, is set to drop at midnight on Christmas Eve.Just hours before it hits streaming services, Nas revealed the tracklist, which includes songs like "Meet Joe Black," "Hollywood Gangsta," "Wu for the Children," and "Wave God" featuring A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier."MAGIC is in the air. Midnight et brand new music to vibe to," he captioned his post.This is Nas and Hit-Boy's second release of the year following King's Disease II in August, which earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album.



