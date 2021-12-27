Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
The Italian DJ/Producer Clif Jack Gets On Kuukou Records' New VA Passengers Vol. 7

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Italian dj and producer Clif Jack gets on Kuukou Records' new VA Passengers Vol. 7 with an amazing new tune titled "Go On Home".
The story behind "Go On Home" is quite singular. One day Clif Jack attended a car race, and while he was visiting the box he found a Mercedes SLS AMG GT3, and felt in love with the incredibly powerful sound of its engine, and decided to record it.
That night, when he was getting back home, he decided to feature it into a new track.

When he got into the studio, he started designing a pounding kick-driven groove, added a striking basseline, and developed a dark, haunting melody creating an incredibly dense atmosphere, and finally completed it with the right vocal.

In the end, he added some effects and tweaked the raw sample of the engine. As a result, now you can hear the engine roaring in the background during the breaks.
Out now on Kuukou Records, don't miss it!

