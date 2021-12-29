Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 29/12/2021

Belgium Based Label KRZM Records Celebrates Its 1 Year Anniversary With A Compilation

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) For its 1 year anniversary, the Belgium based label KRZM Records is proud to present its first compilation!

"Just A Little Rave Vol. 1" brings together the most representative artists of the roster, who delivered solo projects and collaborations on the label over the last year: Chris Ogden, Edu Bastiaensen, John Sense, Klankwerken, Machete (AT) and UVILAK.

Each of them shows us his own personal style, from the Raw approach of "The New Level" by Chris Ogden to the minimalism of "Charisma" by Edu Bastiaensen. From the acid influences in John Sense's "Cognitive Dissonance" to the melodic and powerful "Into The Glacier" by Klankwerken.

Last but not least, Machete (AT) with the huge synths in his "Zeigeist", and "The One" by UVILAK, with glitchy sounds and a pounding groove.

Out now on KRZM Records, don't miss the celebrations!
https://www.soundcloud.com/krzm-records
https://www.instagram.com/krzmrecords/
https://www.facebook.com/krzmrecords
https://www.krzmrecords.com






