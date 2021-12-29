Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 29/12/2021

TikTok To Livestream New Year's Eve Concert Featuring Charlie Ruth, Kali Uchis & More

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) TikTok will host a livestream New Year's concert, featuring performances from Charlie Ruth, Rico Nasty, and Kali Uchis. The party will livestream from 9:00 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. ET on December 31. The vent will also feature appearances from popular TikTok creators, including host @averagefashionblogger, as well as @scarlet_may.1, @tracy.oj, @cristiandennis, @tyshonlawrence, and @8illy.

The featured performers were some of TikTok's most popular artists throughout 2021. Charlie Puth was one of the platform's most-viewed recording artists of the year. Uchis' song "Telepatía" was the top Latin song of the year. Rico Nasty was a trending artist throughout the year, racking up an impressive 1.8 million followers.

Each artist will perform a short set during the concert. Each will have their own floor of the TikTok towers, with the stage resembling an apartment as audiences prepare at-home New Year's festivities as COVID-19 cases continue to surge. Each stage will be decorated to reflect the artist.

TikTok currently hosts over one billion monthly users. The platform has previously hosted concerts from artists such as Miley Cyrus, Kelly Clarkson, Justin Bieber, and more.






