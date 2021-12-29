Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Jazz 29/12/2021

Michael Buble Teases New Music Release!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Fresh off his annual holiday run, Michael Bublé has teased the release of a new single!

Michael Bublé's Christmas has sold over 16 million albums these last ten years with over 4 billion streams around the world. For the last ten years, the songs from Bublé's Christmas have been omnipresent in homes, households, stores and restaurants. His voice has literally become the soundtrack to the season.

Michael Bublé is a multi-platinum, multi-Grammy, multi-Juno award winning artist who has had four #1 albums, numerous hit singles and 8 sold out world tours.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0188069 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0034980773925781 secs