ALOK & Steve Aoki Close Out 2021 With 'Typical' Featuring Lars Martin

Counting nearly 4 billion music streams to his name, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Brazil's most-streamed artist ALOK has teamed up with 2x-Grammy-nominated artist Steve Aoki to end 2021 on a high note with "Typical." A bubbly late-night club track, "Typical" features swoony vocals sung by Swedish LA-based songwriter Lars Martin, who has previously collaborated with the likes of French Montana, Kiiara and Jason Derulo.ALOK and Steve Aoki first joined forces last year on "Do It Again," a high-energy reimagination of The Chemical Brothers' anthem of the same name. The two artists have reunited to close out one of the biggest years of their respective careers, bringing along Lars Martin, the voice behind ALOK's hit tracks " Alive " and "Hear me Tonight."2021 saw ALOK extend his global reach far beyond Brazil, as he rose to the #4 spot on 2021's esteemed DJ Mag Top 100 DJs poll, surpassed 3.8 billion streams and became the second most-followed DJ on Instagram with over 26.1 million followers. He was also called upon to remix Ed Sheeran's " Shivers " and he collaborated with John Legend on the original single "In My Mind." Aoki dropped "Mambo," his global collaboration with Sean Paul and El Alfa, as well as additional work this year alongside Wiz Khalifa ("Used To Be"), Farruko ("Aire") and Armin Van Burren ("Music Means Love Forever"). Alongside his music, Aoki became one of the top leading innovators in the NFT space, with Maxim recently hailing him a "digital creator who is changing the NFT game."On "Typical," listeners get the best of both worlds, as ALOK and Aoki merge their signature styles to create a follow-up hit to ring in the new year."To link up with Steve and Lars Martin on 'Typical' was such a fun project to end 2021 in style," ALOK exclaims. "We really wanted to bring both of our styles together with my love of deeper sounds and Steve's energetic vibe and Lars' vocal tied these together with a flair that we just loved for the finished track! We hope all of our fans enjoy it just as much as we did creating it, as we bow out with 'Typical' to soundtrack the party season this December and beyond.""ALOK & I first worked together on our collaboration 'Do It Again', and it was so well received that we couldn't wait to work together again on 'Typical'," Aoki adds. "This track, just like 'Do It Again' combines both our very distinct sounds to develop something really special...and complemented with vocals by Lars Martin, this is the perfect track to close out 2021."With more than 3 billion streams on Spotify ALOK is the most listened to Brazilian artist in the world and has one of the biggest THIS IS playlists on the platform. In 2020 he was named the 5th Best DJ in the World, according to "DJ Mag". He is the only Brazilian to make the "Billboard Dance 100" list, and was named the best DJ in Brazil by "House Mag". Considered one of the most influential young artists in Brazil by Forbes magazine and IBOPE, Brazil's top research institute, ALOK currently performs some 320 yearly shows on five continents. He was the first Brazilian DJ to perform at the " World " stage of the "Rock in Rio" music festival in 2019. In 2020, ALOK premiered at the São Paulo Carnival and performed, for 1 million people, at the Salvador Carnival with the "Liberte o seu melhor" themed float. ALOK is currently the DJ with the highest exposure in Asian territory and became a character in the "Free Fire" game, which has over 450 million players and is, currently, the most downloaded mobile game in the world. Two years ago, he created the Instituto ALOK, which manages high-impact philanthropy projects in Brazil and Africa.Counting nearly 4 billion music streams to his name, Steve Aoki is a true visionary. Billboard described the 2x-GRAMMY-Nominated artist/DJ/producer and Dim Mak Records founder as "one of the most in-demand entertainers in the world." As a solo artist, Aoki boasts a lauded cross-genre discography that includes 7 studio albums and collaborations with Lil Uzi Vert, Maluma, BTS, Linkin Park and Louis Tomlinson amongst others. In 1996, he established Dim Mak out of his college dorm room, a trendsetting record label, events/lifestyle company and apparel brand. It has served as a launch pad for global acts like The Chainsmokers, Bloc Party, The Bloody Beetroots, and The Kills, in addition to being the home of early releases from acts such as ZEDD and Diplo. As a nightlife impresario, Aoki's legendary Hollywood club night Dim Mak Tuesdays hosted early performances from future superstars such as Kid Cudi, Daft Punk, Lady Gaga, and Travis Scott. A true renaissance man, Steve Aoki is also a fashion designer, author and entrepreneur. In 2012, he founded THE AOKI FOUNDATION, which primarily supports organizations in the field of brain science research with a specific focus on regenerative medicine and brain preservation. In addition, Aoki has pushed his clothing line Dim Mak Collection to new heights, both with original designs and collaborations with everyone from A Bathing Ape to the Bruce Lee estate. Aoki's multi-faceted journey is chronicled through the Grammy-nominated Netflix documentary I'll Sleep When I'm Dead (2016) and his memoir BLUE: The Color of Noise (2019). In the summer of 2020, Aoki unveiled his Latin music imprint, Dim Mak En Fuego, continuing to break down musical and cultural boundaries 'by any means necessary.'



