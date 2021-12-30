Break Out Star Leol Drops An Unflinchingly Honest Single "Time"





Hailing from Chicago, Illinois, Leol enjoys working on finance deals when away from the studio. His music is seductive, unpredictable, and stimulating, and the soundtrack into the depths of his mind. As a highly acclaimed producer, Leol's music, whether it's an indie soul impression or a cinematic, dark, and cerebral beat, will hypnotize. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Recording artist Leol's latest single, "Time," is available on all major platforms. Inspired by the priceless commodity of time, Leol delivers an honest and raw track that has cemented him as one of this year's exciting talents.The release of "Time" follows the unstoppable success of "Savages," which delivered a raw and sexy toast to ladies confident enough to embrace their sensual, seductive alter ego. Thrilling, unapologetic, and liberated, "Time," Leol states, "is money, and money is time." It is an essential commodity and not to be taken for granted.Centered around a woman who uses the timeless art of sex and seduction to request more of his money and time, Leol's lyrics talk about his lack of time to spend with certain people in his life. Although unsatisfied by his lack of quality time, she still craves the finer things in life.Produced by Leol, "Time" features recording artist HRTBRKFEVER and strips away stereotypes while keeping true to his mindset. HRTBRKFEVER has been in the music industry for ten years, performed at the Chasing Sounds event in Los Angeles, and worked with Bizness Boi and FRVRFRIDAY.With street credibility and its memorable hooks, "Time" anchors Leol's core of producing songs that speak his truth. Now poised to join the ranks of music's great artists, his tireless determination, authentic lyrics, and hypnotic beats show that Leol will never settle for anything less than high musical expectations."Time" is available on major platforms.About LeolHailing from Chicago, Illinois, Leol enjoys working on finance deals when away from the studio. His music is seductive, unpredictable, and stimulating, and the soundtrack into the depths of his mind. As a highly acclaimed producer, Leol's music, whether it's an indie soul impression or a cinematic, dark, and cerebral beat, will hypnotize.



