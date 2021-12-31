A Unique Candlelight Concert In The Middle Of The Desert Set In The Exclusive Location Of The Archaeological Site Of Hegra, The UNESCO World Heritage Site





The area and the city of AlJadidah has become an exclusive gathering spot, divided in various hubs where different cultures from all over the world, itinerant performing artists and the best of the circus arts will mix and mingle in the spirit of nomadic culture and the traditional Saudi Arabian hospitality with the aim to attract the widest audience and be inclusive. HEGRA, Saudi Arabia (Top40 Charts) A new magical experience has just lit up in the middle of the desert. People could live a unique emotion by attending the Candlelight Concert, an atmospheric musical performance set in the archaeological site of Hegra (AlUla, Saudi Arabia), the UNESCO World Heritage Site famous for having more than 100 monumental tombs carved from rock formations. The archaeological site, just 22 minutes far from the city of AlUla, has never been used for concerts of such intimate character.The first concert that took place on the 24th December 2021 and the next one that will take place on the 31st December 2021 are produced by Balich Wonder Studio, the live entertainment group, leader in the creation and production of large-scale ceremonies, events and shows, brand and territorial experiences worldwide.The audience live a full emotional experience by listening to the evocative repertoire performed live by the Stefan Lombard ensemble (piano, violin, cello and oud). The famous South African musical Director has created a suite (a collection of short musical pieces) from classic compositions to contemporary, Arab, movie soundtracks and a revised take on pop music.More than 500 high-tech candles are the magic surrounding of these musical performances: sculpted by hand, they allow spectacular graphic patterns that emotionally enhance the special moments by blending harmoniously with the forms of the archaeological site, creating a landmark that merges the suggestions of the past and the dynamic of the contemporary.The events exploit the latest technologies as the candles thanks to their various control possibilities, can shine all night, cozily shaping the surrounding and could reach four times the brightness of a traditional candle without burning or melting: the unique color combination allows for the same warmth as a real flame candle. In addition, its innovative algorithm can make an entire set of candles flicker differently, just like real candles would.These two special events are exclusive occasions within the suggestive AlUla Moments Season, specifically designed for 'Winter At Tantora'. The whole season is filled with high-end cultural, musical, wellness and arts events, as well as star-studded concerts, adventurous activities and immersive heritage experiences. BWS-KSA, the branch of the Balich Wonder Studio group based in Saudi Arabia, has been appointed by the Royal Commission for AlUla to produce multiple activities throughout the entire season that will enfold in late March.The area and the city of AlJadidah has become an exclusive gathering spot, divided in various hubs where different cultures from all over the world, itinerant performing artists and the best of the circus arts will mix and mingle in the spirit of nomadic culture and the traditional Saudi Arabian hospitality with the aim to attract the widest audience and be inclusive.



