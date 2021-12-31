Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 31/12/2021

Ryan Byrne New House Track "For A Moment"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ryan is a 20 years old producer. He has been producing a year. He started producing music on his phone.
After 6 months he moved onto a computer purchasing studio equipment to make more professional music.

From Kildare and lived in Wexford nearly his whole life and this year moved away from home to Dublin for collage.

"For A Moment" is the follow up track from "Feeling Fine."
Released on DeeVu Records available on all digital platforms.






