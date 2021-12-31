Ashjack New Track "Like No More"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ashutosh Saini aka ASHJACK is known for his passion for Electronic Dance Music.

ASHJACK is dedicated to Electronic Dance Music. Making it his goal to hype club goers and make them party hard.



Ashjack has released 12 tracks in 2021 with 2022 promising to be bigger!

"Like No More" Is available on all digital platforms via DeeVu Records.





