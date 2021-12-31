Motion Picture Soundtrack "Life Ain't Like The Movies"





Torres' credits for musical scoring are vast and include TV reality shows such as "Long Lost Family," "Murder for Hire," and "Super Nanny." He also produced the theme music for Chicago's TV show, WGN ("Inspirational Sounds"). The soundtrack is based on the film of the same name which was written and directed by Robert MP Butler and stars Paul Bates ("Coming To America") and Cinda Williams ("Mo Better Blues"), respectively.



"Life Ain't Like the Movies" depicts high school student, Chone (played by Lee Paris) as he transitions from a 16-year-old teen to a young adult. Along his journey he is exposed to a plethora of life experiences including love, death, bullies, and social awkwardness.



The "Life Ain't Like the Movies" soundtrack features 23 songs:

1. Not Like The Movies

2. Dad

3. Dads Trying To Connect

4. Moms Concerned

5. Wake Up

6. Praying Grace

7. Need Pops Advice

8. Your Not Listening

9. Chad Threatens Chone

10. He's Gone

11. Here For You

12. The Letter

13. Reflecting

14. Eulogy

15.

16. The Confrontation

17. Dad Knows

18. Did You Hear What Happened

19. Why Would He

20. Mom

21. It's On

22. My Journal

23. The Kiss

