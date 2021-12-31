Grammy Nominee Eric Alexandrakis Releases Cover Tribute To Innovative Music Legend Michael Nesmith



Grammy Nominated artist Eric Alexandrakis has released a cover version of Monkee Michael Nesmith's classic solo track "Silver Moon" [on what would have been Nesmith's 79th birthday], from Nesmith's 1970 Loose Salute album."Nez [and The Monkees] has been a big influence on me both as a songwriter and an innovator. His recent passing really affected me, and I felt drawn to wishing him safe passage in my own way."Originally a stomping, forward-moving Country Pop/Rock song, Alexandrakis' version of "Silver Moon" has more of a dreamy and reflective vibe. The track falls within Eric's travel themed series of albums, which includes 9 releases ranging from the 28 track Avant-Pop release Terra, to the Spoken Word release Music Is My Medicine, and to the John Cage and Yoko Ono inspired Terra Silenziosa. He also has a fuzzy Electro-Pop single coming out in January called "My Rainy Day".Continuing on the heels of I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor, which was nominated for Best Spoken Word Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards alongside fellow nominees Michelle Obama and The Beastie Boys, Alexandrakis continues to challenge himself prolifically.Highly creative since childhood, Alexandrakis is a student of all artistic disciplines. Along with his album releases, he provides music for various media, and has even charted nationally with two original Christmas songs and productions for other artists. He is also involved in film production, and was fortunate to have a film he conceptualized and scored, short-list at Cannes Lions in 2017 [PSYCHOGENIC FUGUE starring John Malkovich and directed by Sandro]. Alexandrakis was the first person in the industry to produce a digitally watermarked CD, and he continues to find innovative ways to express himself through his songwriting, productions, and company Minoan Music.Eric Alexandrakis' version of Michael Nesmith's "Silver Moon" is out now via Apple Music.




