Bronx Rapper Ogee1523 Releases New Single "Get Em Up (Birthday Vibe)" Featuring 2x Grammy Winner Fatman Scoop

Fatman Scoop, The Undisputed Voice Of The Club" is notorious for shouting his name and requesting that you do whatever he tells you…so put your damn hands up! Whether it's Scoop's rambunctious baritone hyping a track for P.Diddy, 50 Cent, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) To kick off the new year, Bronx Rapper Ogee1523, dropped the birthday song of the Year "GET EM UP (Birthday Vibe)" featuring 2x Grammy Award Winner, FatMan Scoop.A song for people of all ages, the lyrics speak to the significance of celebrating your special day and will have you vibing from the moment it comes on. People have enjoyed celebrating their birthdays for decades, whether a house party, a festival or just an excuse to party. With his new party song, Ogee1523 gives partygoers a reason to kick off the new year and give everyone a new celebratory anthem that will make everyone want to celebrate whether it is their birthday or not.When asked how he landed the "The Undisputed Voice Of The Club," and legend Fatman Scoop, Ogee1523 attributes the partnership to his son, Oun-P, who was in the studio with Fatman Scoop and played the song for him. Fatman Scoop reaction was immediate. So immediate he had this to say:"When I heard the record, it had a very party-ish vibe to it. I'm a person who does party records. I also understand what works and doesn't work as a DJ. What is the telltale sign that the song is going to blow up is the first 30 seconds. If you don't have the first 30 seconds where it needs to be, forget about it. So, when I heard, "who got a birthday, we got a birthday, who got a birthday, we got a birthday..." That immediately unifies everyone in the building. Someone that's in that club is going to have a birthday. And when you have party records and party music, if your beginning is strong, you're going to kill it."Along with the album announcement, today also marks the release of the official video, directed by Shawn States, premiering exclusively on YouTube.Harlem-born and Bronx-raised Gerard "Ogee" Allen is the epitome of "never2old." Residing in the Bronx projects, Gerard "Ogee" Allen became a hip-hop pioneer and artist. The father of four (three boys and one girl), and grandfather to ten, has been nonstop at believing in himself and all he has wanted to do…including rap. Achieving the moniker, Ogee came after many other childhood names; however, he has undoubtedly earned it now - father, grandfather, mentor, and role model to the young. A part of the legendary Talented Rascals, Ogee honed his skills in all five elements of the hip-hop culture: graffiti, break dancing, beatbox, DJing, and rapping. Ogee would eventually collaborate on a project with his two oldest sons, Ty-Trackz and Oun-P, called "A Father & 2 Sons." Recent endeavors include an EP titled "Never 2 Old" and the chart-climbing single and video "More Weed." While OGee1523 is an OG, he still captures the ear of the youth. Especially with this latest hit, "GET EM UP," featuring Fatman Scoop.Fatman Scoop, The Undisputed Voice Of The Club" is notorious for shouting his name and requesting that you do whatever he tells you…so put your damn hands up! Whether it's Scoop's rambunctious baritone hyping a track for P.Diddy, 50 Cent, Missy Elliott and Ciara, Usher, Pitbull, Hardwell, Tinie Tempah, Chris Brown, David Guetta, Deorro, Skrillex, DJ Mustard, and Steve Aoki to name a few… Scoop's booming voice, catchy hooks, electrifying energy, and charismatic presence definitely does not go unnoticed! He is - and has been the most SAMPLED voice in music for years! There is no bar, club, venue, sports arena, or stadium that you can go into on Earth and not hear his voice at least once a night!



