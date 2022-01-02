Legendary Thrash Band Blind Illusion Releases First Official Music Video In 42 Years For "Straight As The Crowbar Flies"







Hammerheart Record Label: https://www.hammerheart.com/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bay Area progressive thrash band Blind Illusion announces a new music video today, for the song "Straight as the Crowbar Flies" produced by Blind Illusion and directed by George Anderson and Mark Biedermann. "Straight as the Crowbar Flies" is the first single from their upcoming 3rd studio album Wrath of the Gods, to be released through Hammerheart Records out of the Netherlands. Blind Illusion's lead guitarist and vocalist Mark Biedermann says, "This is our first ever official music video! Believe it or not, Straight as the Crowbar Flies is the story of an event that actually happened to me. Someone hurled a crowbar at me and (luckily) they missed. The lyrics and the video bring the story into a fantasized spiritual realm and a humorous one at that!""Straight as the Crowbar Flies" brings Blind Illusion's thrash roots into the modern day."We're really proud of Wrath of the Gods. Andy [Galeon] has been an amazing addition and he fits right in. The new album will make you want to headbang your way all the way to the record store" says bassist Tom Gears. "We even put out a limited edition Blind Illusion cannabis brand available at select California dispensaries so you can feel the Wrath of the Gods when you listen to the album!"Formed in 1978, Blind Illusion was started by lead guitarist and main songwriter Mark Biedermann in Richmond, CA. The band now features Andy Galeon of Death Angel on Drums, Doug Piercy of Heathen on Guitar, Bassist Tom Gears and band leader Mark Biedermann. The band's first release featured Mark Biedermann, Les Claypool and Larry Lalonde of Primus and Mig Miner on the cult classic album The Sane Asylum. Illusion has deep roots in the Bay Area thrash metal community, with ties to other classic thrash musicians and bands like Metallica, Heathen, Possessed, Exodus and Primus. The band's music has been a cult favorite internationally for the last 42 years and commenced as a touring act again worldwide in 2017.Wrath of the Gods will be released in 2022 via Hammerheart Records and will be available on CD and vinyl. Blind Illusion is also rereleasing the remastered first studio album The Sane Asylum in 2022.Wrath of the Gods tracklist:1. Straight as the Crowbar Flies2. Slow Death3. Protomolecule4. Spaced5. Wrath of the Gods6. Behemoth7. Lucifers Awakening8. Amazing Maniacal Monolith9. No Rest Till BudapestBandcamp: https://blindillusion.bandcamp.com/musicInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/blindillusionofficialFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/blindillusionofficialHammerheart Record Label: https://www.hammerheart.com/



