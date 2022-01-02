Loving The Sun A German Band And Their New EP





The band has evolved since its foundation with a few people joining it and at the same time leaving it as well with the passage of time.



In early 2018 the band released the single: "There Is No Other Girl". A song that emotionally expresses the love mood of two people who go their way together in harmony with the right vibration. There are different genres of music and the genre of their music are pop, blues, and folk-rock, Critics also speak of Americana, which adds another genre to their band.



There are numerous singles by the band, all of which have been critically acclaimed by the critics. The group has continued to release new songs, as well as a number of singles, and has even produced their own music videos. The band's tracks are available on all popular music platforms such as Spotify, Deezer, etc.

The recently released EP "I Love You Really":



"I Love You Really" is an (EP) that got released recently on December 3rd, 2021 by FUEGO



The EP has been a big hit among the audience and on Spotify. Let me just give you a brief description that what an EP is. An extended play record usually referred to as an EP, is a musical recording that contains more tracks than a single but less than an album. EPs generally contain four or five tracks and are considered "less expensive and time-consuming" for an artist to produce than an album.

