Kylie Minogue, Years & Years + Drag Icon Jodie Harsh Share NYE "A Second To Midnight" Remix

To conclude a hugely successful year for the pop icon, Kylie joined New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pop icon Kylie Minogue and the brilliant Years & Years announce the official remix of their smash hit "A Second to Midnight" with DJ, producer and reigning queen of UK nightlife, Jodie Harsh, which is out now via BMG."A Second to Midnight (Jodie Harsh Remix)" is made for the dance floor, perfect to bring in the New Year. The original version, deemed "dazzling" by NME and a "delightful disco fever dream" by Rolling Stone, was the first single to be released from DISCO: Guest List Edition, the new version of Kylie's record-breaking 2020 release. It also features new track "Can't Stop Writing Songs About You" with disco legend Gloria Gaynor and single "Kiss of Life" with pop sensation Jessie Ware, which Clash declared as "sheer disco heaven." DISCO: Guest List Edition also features last year's hit collaboration with Dua Lipa, as well as an incredible array of remixes of tracks from the original album release.To conclude a hugely successful year for the pop icon, Kylie joined Years & Years to ring in 2022 with a special performance on New Year's Eve, as part of BBC's One's 'The Big New Years & Years Eve Party with Kylie and Pet Shop Boys'.



