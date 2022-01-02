Inside Voices Release New Single "A Hero Appears"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Louisiana alternative rock/emo quartet Inside Voices have dropped a new single, "A Hero Appears"

Taking influence from bands such as Delta Sleep, Title Fight, and Glocca Morra, Inside Voices combine intricate riffs, thought-provoking lyricism and deft melodic injections.



Upcoming EP 'Liminal Space' showcases an originality and vulnerability befitting of a collection of songs written during the 21st century's darkest and most worrisome time. Inside Voices' new material is a smart integration of contemplative emo with cathartic and accessible rock tones.



"A Hero Appears" is taken from the band's upcoming EP 'Liminal Space', set for release on January 21st, 2022.







