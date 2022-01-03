DC Rapper J Ru Releases Autobiographical, Lyrically Potent Album "XIV XXVIII" For New Years





From the Artist: "Music has been a driving force throughout my entire life, right from the very start. It's both core and vital to who I am as a person. It took forever and a half to put all the pieces together, but my latest release, XIV XXVIII, gives you insight into who I am as a person, and provides some life stories if you scratch beneath the surface. The project is also specifically designed for you to draft away, turn the volume up, and bob that head. The economy of words and infrastructure of them on the album, is something I'd like for you to pay special attention to as well. I hope you'll take some time to go and listen to this day dreamer. Peace and Love, J Ru"



J Ru takes inspiration from XXXTENTACION, Kendrick Lamar, Juice WRLD, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa,

"XIV XXVIII" is out now on major platforms.



J Ru is a 31-year-old rapper born and raised in Washington DC. Growing up with a Father who was just as music-obsessed opened his eyes. Throughout his life, J Ru has faced the unique struggles of depression, anxiety, body dysmorphia and self-image issues. He's used both music and the gym to conquer these challenges, adding that "writing was the tool that helped save my life". J Ru has put out 4 releases in 2021 - "Top Shelf The Drinks", "Top Shelf The Appetizers", "Top Shelf The Dinner", and most recently the ambitious new 14-track album "XIV XXVIII".



J Ru's latest full-length album "XIV XXVIII" comes out December 31, 2021 on digital platforms. "XIV XXVIII" showcases J Ru's one-of-a-kind voice and atypical lyrical style over immersive hip hop beats.

