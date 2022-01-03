BBC Radio 2 Listeners Crown "Careless Whisper" Their Favourite George Michael Song

LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts)
The vote, which took place in December as part of Radio
2 Celebrates Songwriting season, was launched to mark an incredible 40 years of George
as one of the world's best loved singer songwriters. Listen back to the show on BBC Sounds.
Careless Whisper was written by George
and his fellow bandmate Andrew Ridgeley. The idea for the song came to George
when he was just 17 years old, while riding the number 32 bus home as a teenager. It was George's first solo record. The song was released in July 1984 and reached Number One in the UK charts. The song also topped the charts in America, Australia, Canada, France, Holland, Italy, Ireland, South Africa and Switzerland. It won the Ivor Novello award for being the Most Performed Work in 1984.
The George
Michael Estate says: "George would be delighted, just as we are, that Radio
2 listeners have voted Careless Whisper as their favourite George
Michael song. George
had a longstanding and treasured relationship with his audience and we are all moved to see that the bond is as strong as ever. We would like to thank you from the bottom of our hearts and wish you all a happy New Year for 2022."
Andrew Ridgeley says: "I am delighted that Radio
2 listeners have voted Careless Whisper paramount of a stellar constellation of songwriting gems. It is testament to the timeless and fundamental essence of the song the teenage George
and I considered the jewel in our very slender songwriting repertoire, that its youthful, but beautifully expressed lament of lost love endures to touch the hearts of listeners still."
Jeff Smith, Head of Music, Radio
2, says: "Careless Whisper is a modern classic which is as emotive today as it was when it was released in 1984. It's the ultimate heartbreak ballad which perfectly encapsulates the feeling of love lost."
Here are the results of the vote in (* Please note, the artist is George
Michael except where mentioned in brackets):
CARELESS WHISPER - No. 1, 1984
A DIFFERENT CORNER - No. 1, 1986
PRAYING FOR TIME - No.6, 1990
FAITH - No. 2, 1987
LAST CHRISTMAS - No. 2, 1984 & No.1, 2007 & 2020 (Wham!)
COWBOYS AND ANGELS - No. 45, 1991
JESUS TO A CHILD - No. 1, 1996
FREEDOM 90 - No. 28, 1990
FATHER FIGURE - No. 11, 1988
FAST LOVE - No. 1, 1996
EVERYTHING SHE WANTS - No.1, 1984 (Wham!)
CLUB TROPICANA - No. 4, 1983 (Wham!)
YOU HAVE BEEN LOVED - No.2, 1997
ONE MORE TRY - No. 8, 1988
KISSING A FOOL - No. 18, 1988
WAKE ME UP BEFORE YOU GO GO - No. 1, 1984 (Wham!)
WAITING FOR THAT DAY - No. 23, 1990
FREEDOM - No. 1, 1984 (Wham!)
OUTSIDE - No. 2, 1997
AMAZING - No.4, 2004
I'M YOUR MAN - No. 1, 1985 (Wham!)
HEAL THE PAIN - No. 31, 1991
THE EDGE OF HEAVEN - No. 1, 1986 (Wham!)
SPINNING THE WHEEL - No. 2, 1996
OLDER - No.3, 1997
YOUNG GUNS (GO FOR IT) - No. 3, 1982 (Wham!)
DECEMBER SONG (I DREAMED OF CHRISTMAS) - No. 14, 2009
TOO FUNKY - No. 4, 1992
WHAM RAP! (ENJOY WHAT YOU DO) - No. 8, 1983 (Wham!)
FLAWLESS (GO TO THE CITY) - No.8, 2004
I WANT YOUR SEX - No. 3, 1987
THIS IS NOT REAL LOVE (WITH MUTYA BUENA) - No. 15, 2006
STAR PEOPLE 97 - No. 2, 1997
BAD BOYS - No. 2, 1983 (Wham!)
THE STRANGEST THING 97 - No.2, 1997
AN EASIER AFFAIR - No.13, 2006
ROUND HERE - No. 32, 2004
FREEEK! - No. 7, 2002
WHITE LIGHT - No. 15, 2012
WALTZ AWAY DREAMING (WITH TOBY BURKE) - No. 10, 1997 (Toby Bourke/George Michael)
To be eligible for inclusion on the voting list, the song must have charted in the UK Top 75 and have been composed by George
Michael, either on his own or as a co-writer, from his time in Wham!, as a solo artist, or when he sang with other stars as a part of a duet.
Wham!
had their first UK Singles Chart hit in 1982 with Young Guns (Go For It), written by George, which reached number three in the UK. The artist - born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou - formed Wham!
with his friend Andrew Ridgeley in 1981. They had five UK Number One singles and ten Top 10s, with their singles spending a combined total of 203 weeks in the Top 75. George
launched his solo career with Careless Whisper and enjoyed seven UK number one singles and 23 UK Top 10s, with his songs spending 309 weeks in the Top 75.
Listeners can hear more programming celebrating the music of George
Michael as Radio
2 broadcasts George
Michael - Older at 25 and George
Michael at the BBC, both of which will be available on BBC Sounds
from Saturday 1 January. And all the programmes are available on BBC Sounds
live and for 30 days after broadcast.
George
Michael - Older At 25 is a two-part documentary narrated by Melanie C
(9pm-10pm, Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 January 2022). In May 1996, following years of highly publicised court battles, George
finally released Older, his first album in six years. It would become his biggest-selling studio set of all time in the UK, leading to six Top Three singles accompanied by some of the most iconic videos of all time.
George
was back on top, pushing his artistry to the highest level and winning a new generation of fans. Whilst both the creation and success of previous albums Faith and Listen Without Prejudice: Vol.1 have been heavily documented, Older has yet to be fully re-examined and appreciated as an incredible body of work, of not just one of the UK's greatest singers, but of one of the world's all-time musical greats.
Melanie C
is a lifelong fan of George's and her own career with Spice Girls
launched in the same year Older was released, catapulting her to worldwide fame. Melanie will look at what happened in that six-year gap, and how the album's release and success unfolded. The programmes will include plays of all six singles from the album - Jesus To A Child, Fastlove, Older, Spinning The Wheel, Star People and You Have Been Loved, plus other bonus tracks released around the album such as Desafinado, remixes and live tracks from his legendary Unplugged set.
Setting the scene of 1996 will be the album's Fastlove producer, Jon Douglas, Shirlie Kemp, video director Vaughan Arnell, Bananarama, Rufus
Wainwright, Russell T. Davies, Matt Lucas, Shaznay Lewis, Mutya Buena
(with who he duetted with for the song This Is Not Real Love), Holly Johnson, Michelle Visage, Jack Savoretti, James
Blunt, Chris Martin, Roman Kemp (George's godson), Ed Sheeran, Beverley Knight, Jamie Cullum, Stevie Wonder, Keren Woodward and Sara Dallin of Bananarama, Shazney Lewis and more.
Melanie C
says: "George's songwriting skills were second to none, as we can hear when we listen to Older, an incredible body of work. I was lucky enough to meet George
a number of times and I'm thrilled to be able to tell the story of Older through the eyes of his fellow musicians, as well as friends."
George
Michael At The BBC on Radio
2 (7pm-9pm, Sunday 2 January, 2022) celebrated the life and career of George
Michael through his performances and interviews on the BBC, from his first Wham!
Appearance on Saturday Superstore in 1982 and throughout his entire career.
Also featured are George's conversations from throughout his career, with Michael Parkinson, Paul Gambaccini, Vicki Wickham and Steve Wright. In the second hour, for the first time since its original broadcast in December 1996, listeners will hear the exclusive An Audience With George
Michael concert which took place at the BBC's Radio
Theatre in Broadcasting House, London. Listeners will be able to hear tracks including Father Figure, You Have Been Loved and Freedom.