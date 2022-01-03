Alison Wonderland Unveils New Single And Video "Fear Of Dying"





Alison Wonderland, one of electronic music's most acclaimed artists, boldly begins 2022 with a powerful new single and video. On "Fear of Dying," which Alison wrote and produced, she unpacks the ever-present anxiety and crippling fear of losing someone close to you - coupling her trademark head-spinning drops and angelic vocals with hop-skip drum patterns and infectious gamer-girl synth blips. Themes of death and rebirth reverberate in the official video for "Fear of Dying," which was directed by Brandon Dremer (Dillon Francis, Diplo, Panic! at the Disco). As Alison begins a new journey, she first must confront her past. She takes a dizzying ride through the streets of Los Angeles at night with a captive at her side - the purple-haired Alison who emerged with 2018's Awake, her second album to debut at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart.




