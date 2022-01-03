Chris Brown Announces New Single 'iFFY'





2022 is set to be a big year for Breezy, who is reportedly expecting a baby with model Diamond Brown. This would be the third child for the singer, who also has the 2-year-old son, Aeko, and the 7-year-old daughter, Royalty. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chris Brown is gearing up to launch his new era of music. To celebrate the new year, the Grammy-winning singer announced that his new single "iFFY" will release on January 14.He revealed that too Breezy will feature 16 tracks as his self-titled debut in 2005."THIS WILL BE MY 10TH ALBUM," he wrote. "The amount of songs on this one will be the same amount of songs as my first album. KEEP IT CLASSIC... Chris Brown for BREEZY!"Breezy, the follow-up to 2019 Indigo, was announced back in July 2020. In May 2020, he and Young Thug released their collaborative mixtape Slim & B, who produced the hit single " Go Crazy ".2022 is set to be a big year for Breezy, who is reportedly expecting a baby with model Diamond Brown. This would be the third child for the singer, who also has the 2-year-old son, Aeko, and the 7-year-old daughter, Royalty.



