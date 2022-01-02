SES TEAM Plans to Publish CLOUZINE's Next Issue (#31) on January 15, 2022





For online reading (3D Flip): https://tinyurl.com/Clouzine30 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Clouzine is an international independent online magazine run by publisher and promoter Nihal Ses aka OpBe and mentored by Dr. Murat Ses (Father of Anadolu Pop, Grammy Voting Member), a Turkish-Austrian couple with numerous awards, and multiple Billboard chartings. The magazine is published by a Billboard charting team. Anything unique is always welcome; whatever the genre incl. video works.Clouzine alum Nathalie Miranda, a talented independent artist from UK made it to coming issue's front page.Five independent artists on Clouzine's radar were interviewed: Rollin Jewett, Ri Wolf, Pillowpeace , DeDe Lopez and Lavender Honey.Works of Los Tigres Del Norte, Lavender Honey, Marshmellow Overcoat, CeCeX and Dimitri K. were reviewed by Clouzine Magazine's reviewers Sven Rikkard, Joe Kidd, and Fonz Tramontano.More than fifty new releases made it to Clouzine's New Releases section.Discoveries sections will be featuring talents from all over the world:Ian Tucker-Bell, Geiger von Muller, Loopatronica, Norrisette (all from UK), Marshmellow Overcoat and Lavender Honey (USA), Eenian Dreams (Finland), An Vedi (Russia), McHaren (netherlands) and more.CLOUZINE is mainly focusing on the international independent music scene, supports lesser known yet high caliber artists, fights against negative feelings of loneliness and frustration of independent artists resulting from ignorance of major focused media. Especially this group of ignored independents finds its way thru research of a highly-motivated team to Clouzine's radar.Clouzine also gives chance to new and lesser known artists with qualifications, makes interviews, reviews, reports, puts new releases to its publications; supports them in the social media, in Clouzine's newsletters and other publishings (On Our Radar, Clouzine Blog, Shoutout Corner).Interested artists can browse all issues onlinehttps://clouzinemagazine.comEmail them at clouzine@yahoo.com for more information.https://www.facebook.com/clouzine/To download the latest issue as pdf: clouzinemagazine.com/Clouzine30.pdfFor online reading (3D Flip): https://tinyurl.com/Clouzine30



