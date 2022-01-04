SiriusXM Launching 'David Bowie Channel' Celebrating Artist's Life And Music





SiriusXM will celebrate the influential music of David Bowie this January with the all new, limited-run David Bowie Channel. Honoring what would have been the singer's 75th birthday on January 8, listeners can expect to hear music spanning Bowie's entire catalogue-from timeless and beloved classics to recently unearthed rarities.The David Bowie Channel will feature live tracks from concert performances, along with rare tracks and remixes of Bowie's greatest songs. Celebrity guest DJs including Beck, Billy Corgan, Linda Perry, Carlos Alomar, Rosanna Arquette, David Arquette, Patrick Stump and more, will host and spotlight their favorite Bowie tunes and share memories of the iconic artist.Listeners of the David Bowie Channel can also expect to hear favorite covers featuring popular artists doing their renditions of Bowie's songs, as well as the Top 75 David Bowie tracks.Listeners can catch this special pop up channel for two weeks beginning January 4 through January 18 on SiriusXM's channel 104, and throughout the month of January, streaming online on the SXM App.SiriusXM is available to subscribers in their car, on their phone and connected devices at home with the SXM App. Streaming access is included for most subscribers. Go to https://www.siriusxm.com/ways-to-listen to learn more.




