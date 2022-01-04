|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Music Duo The Moon Releases Hypnotising New Single 'The Underground'
Most read news of the week
Newly Remixed And Remastered Limited Edition, 20th Anniversary Hi-Def Version Of Yellowcard's Classic Album 'one For The Kids' Now Streaming Everywhere
Taye Ricks Brings The House Down Big Time With His Atmospheric Hip-Hop And R&B Beaming Upcoming Single "Upgraded"
Albert Bouchard, Founding Member Of Blue Oyster Cult Releases Vinly Edition Of 'Imaginos II - Bombs Over Germany'
Women Songwriters Hall Of Fame Celebrates New Annual Award Show & Winter Songwriting Mixer To Recognize Excellence In Songwriting
Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" Becomes First Song To Hit No 1 In 4 Different Years!
A Unique Candlelight Concert In The Middle Of The Desert Set In The Exclusive Location Of The Archaeological Site Of Hegra, The UNESCO World Heritage Site
Legendary Thrash Band Blind Illusion Releases First Official Music Video In 42 Years For "Straight As The Crowbar Flies"