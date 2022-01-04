Music Duo The Moon Releases Hypnotising New Single 'The Underground'





Speaking about the new release "The Underground", The Moon shares, "The Underground" was born after a lunch break we took at a natural water fountain next to our studio. When we came back to the studio, we recorded the melody of the chorus, some harmonies and painted the beat with Atmospheric sounds. Sometimes a short connection with Nature can fill you with inspiration for new sounds and musical ideas."



Receiving praise from Apple



facebook.com/thisTHEMOON

instagram.com/themoon_music

open.spotify.com/artist/3DfX25iwobGwgawuvpR7fB

www.youtube.com/channel/UCR5TkhOCE3lF9vM1hnjTOIw New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Music duo THE MOON consist of producers and musicians Yonatan Daskal and Nimrod Bar. Having been making beats together in Tel Aviv, Israel since 2015, the two-piece have a comfortable discography sat behind them. Both artists have performed extensively at stages and festivals all over the world and have produced albums together for distinctive artists. Now they are creating and sharing their unique found sound, in collaborations with top musicians, movers and visual artists from around the world.Speaking about the new release "The Underground", The Moon shares, "The Underground" was born after a lunch break we took at a natural water fountain next to our studio. When we came back to the studio, we recorded the melody of the chorus, some harmonies and painted the beat with Atmospheric sounds. Sometimes a short connection with Nature can fill you with inspiration for new sounds and musical ideas."Receiving praise from Apple Music editorial playlist 'Sunkissed' (which gained The Moon over 200,000 listeners), the duo has received support from study music playlists across Spotify too. "The Underground" is a gorgeous offering with synth-pop elements throughout that showcase the duo's infectious electronic songwriting. Featuring vocals from Sapir Shoval, the collaboration feels like it's been sent straight from heaven.facebook.com/thisTHEMOONinstagram.com/themoon_musicopen.spotify.com/artist/3DfX25iwobGwgawuvpR7fBwww.youtube.com/channel/UCR5TkhOCE3lF9vM1hnjTOIw



